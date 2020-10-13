Elizabeth Hurley Goes Braless Under Animal-Print Ensemble While Sporting Low-Rise Bikini Bottoms

While actress Elizabeth Hurley is known for her roles in such films as Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled, she also runs a successful swimwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The business often shares photos of Elizabeth on its Instagram page that feature her looking decades younger than her age modeling many of the swimsuits it offers. On Tuesday, it uploaded a snapshot that saw her going braless under a sexy coverup while wearing a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms.

The photo captured Elizabeth outside standing on what appeared to be a beach in front of trees and other lush foliage. The area was shaded with dappled sunlight, suggesting it was a nice day to be outside.

The 55-year-old actress looked chic and sexy in the outfit. The coverup included shades of turquoise, green and white with stripes and an animal print on it. The ensemble was made from a lightweight fabric and had long, flowing sleeves, which she wore rolled up. The number also had a plunging neckline that showcased her cleavage. The bodice wrapped around her torso, highlighting her hourglass shape. The matching bikini bottoms had a low-rise cut that flashed her taut lower abs.

Elizabeth wore her hair down, and most of it was behind her shoulders.

The celebrity accessorized with a pair of gold earrings that dangled just a few inches above her shoulders. She also sported a large pair of sunglasses on her face.

A bold red polish on her nails added pop of color to her outfit.

The brunette beauty faced the camera. She tilted her head back and gave the lens a sultry look. She held one hand behind her head while her other arm hung by her side. The wind caught the front of the coverup blowing it open, exposing her toned thighs.

In the post’s caption, the company gave the name of the piece.

Dozens of fans took some time to leave a few compliments for Elizabeth.

“WOW!!! ELIZABETH absolutely Gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are absolutely glorious,” a second follower wrote, added a few flame emoji.

“You are a Goddess,” commented a third admirer.

Other fans chose to express how they felt about the image by leaving a variety of emoji that included thumbs up, roses and hearts.

Elizabeth is active on her own Instagram page, and often shares pictures in which she flaunts her fit physique in skimpy bikinis. Just last week, she shared an image that saw her flaunting her figure in a green bodysuit that showcased her cleavage and shapely legs.