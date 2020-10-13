Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell On The Set of ‘The Batman’

New photos snapped on the Liverpool set give a peek into the much-anticipated DC Universe film, set to premiere March 2022. ‘The Batman’ resumed filming in late September after its latest shutdown, following star Robert Pattinson’s COVID-19 diagnosis, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Production had begun on the film in January 2020, but the film halted work in March in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Principal photography nearly resumed in September, but was stopped again when lead actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for the coronavirus. After two weeks, the cast and crew had begun filming again, pictures from October 13 showcase exterior scenes that were shot outside England’s St. George’s Hall.

Robert Pattinson stands in front of a group of reporters for the film, denoted by their lack of masks and older cameras. The police officer’s jacket and nearby barrier’s G.C.P.D abbreviation stands for Gotham City Police Department.

The Batman will reportedly focus on a young Bruce Wayne/Batman, who will come to terms with his family’s own involvement in the corruption of Gotham City. Actors as protesters hold signs denouncing the widespread crime that will be depicted in the fictional city.

Miami Vice star Colin Farrell looked unrecognizable coming down the steps of the hall. The Irish actor will play the Batman villain, the Penguin, who’s real name is Oswald Cobblepot within the Batman universe.

Lead actor Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne stands in front of a crowd of mourners gathered for a service in downtown Gotham City.

The film had already revealed a star studded cast for the latest superhero reboot: X Men: First Class actress Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman. Another young villain stirring the pot will be The Riddler, played by Paul Dano of Swiss Army Man and There Will Be Blood fame. John Tuturro from the Transformers franchise will also appear as mob boss Carmine Falcone. Jeffrey Wright, who played Bernard Lowe on HBO’s Westworld will be Batman’s longtime ally James Gordon. Gordon normally appears as the Police Commissioner of Gotham, but this version of him will be too young for that title. Peter Saarsgard is set to play District Attorney Gil Colson. Lord Of The Rings actor Andy Serkis, who played Gollum, will play Batman’s right hand man and caretaker: Alfred Pennyworth. A recent trailer for the film gave a glimpse into what Catwoman and Gordon will look like in the film. Director Matt Reeves, who was behind the American remake of the moody, vampire story Let Me In wrote the script with Hunger Games screenwriter Peter Craig after Ben Affleck shifted his focus to other roles.