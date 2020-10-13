Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell On The Set of ‘The Batman’

New photos snapped on the Liverpool set of The Batman give a peek into the much-anticipated DC Universe film set to premiere in March of 2022. The movie resumed filming in late September after its latest shutdown, following star Robert Pattinson’s COVID-19 diagnosis, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Production had begun on the film in January 2020, but work halted in March in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Principal photography nearly resumed in September, but was stopped again when lead actor Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19. After two weeks, the cast and crew began filming again and pictures from October 13 showcase exterior scenes that were shot outside England’s St. George’s Hall.

In the photos, Pattinson, who portrays the title character, stands in front of a group of reporters for a scene. A police officer’s jacket and nearby barriers have the letters G.C.P.D. on them — the abbreviation for Gotham City Police Department.

Colin McPherson / Getty Images

The Batman will reportedly focus on a young Bruce Wayne/Batman, who will come to terms with his family’s own involvement in the corruption of Gotham City. Actors as protesters hold signs denouncing the widespread crime that will be depicted in the fictional city.

Colin McPherson / Getty Images

Miami Vice star Colin Farrell looked unrecognizable coming down the steps of the hall. The Irish actor will play the villain, the Penguin, whose real name is Oswald Cobblepot within the Batman universe.

Colin McPherson / Getty Images

Pattinson, as Bruce Wayne, stands in front of a crowd of mourners gathered for a service in downtown Gotham City.

Colin McPherson / Getty Images

The film has a star-studded cast for the latest superhero reboot: X Men: First Class actress Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman; Paul Dano of Swiss Army Man and There Will Be Blood fame as another villain stirring the pot, The Riddler; John Turturro from the Transformers franchise will appear as mob boss Carmine Falcone; Jeffrey Wright, who played Bernard Lowe on HBO’s Westworld, will be Batman’s longtime ally James Gordon (Gordon normally appears as Gotham’s police commissioner, but in this version, he will be too young for that title); Peter Saarsgard is set to play District Attorney Gil Colson; and Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis, who played Gollum, will play Batman’s right hand man and caretaker, Alfred Pennyworth.

A recent trailer for the film, which can be seen here, gave a glimpse into what Catwoman and Gordon will look like in the film.

Director Matt Reeves, who was behind the American remake of the moody vampire story Let Me In, wrote the script with Hunger Games screenwriter Peter Craig.