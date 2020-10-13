Nastia Liukin Shows Off Pert Backside In Chic Snakeskin-Print Pants

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin flaunted her pert backside in a chic outfit for her 1 million followers in a multi-photo Instagram post on October 13.

Nastia sizzled in a fitted, black, sleeveless turtleneck tank top. The fit showcased her slim midsection and well-defined arms, and the neckline added chic sophistication to the ensemble. The gold medalist teamed her top with a pair of sleek, snakeskin-print pants. The bottoms were a high-waisted cut that hugged her hips while the legs were a looser fit. To complete her attire, she stunned in fashionable black high heels.

In her first photo, Nastia posed in front of what appeared to be a floor-to-ceiling mirror. She stood with a straight posture and rested both of her hands on her lower back. Her derrière was accentuated as she cocked her hip to the left. Nastia’s bleach blond short hair was parted down the middle and pulled back into a low ponytail. The Olympian gazed downward for the snap as her face was tilted to the side ever so slightly.

She wasn’t seen in the middle shot, which captured her shoes, purse and other décor on a tabletop.

Nastia’s last snap of the post once again featured her in front of the same mirror. Her photographer zoomed in closer for the shot compared to her initial pic. Nastia’s elbow was bent as she rested her left hand just above her backside. Meanwhile, her opposite hand was near her face and appeared to be touching her right ear. She pushed her pert booty out toward the camera as she gazed at her own reflection.

The photo series seemed to be taken in a living area of her home, as there was a huge white sectional couch, fireplace, a TV, as well as a glimpse of a kitchen island in the backdrop of the shot. Nastia used the post to promote a brand called Revolve by tagging them in the caption.

The athlete’s fans were quick to jump at the chance to comment on her figure as well as the unique attire she sported. In under an hour, her pics racked up over 3,000 likes.

“Woahhhh BOOTY,” one person exclaimed.

“Those pants are awesome,” another follower admitted.

“Those pants look spectacular on you!” a third fan gushed.

Nastia showed off her long, sculpted legs in her last Instagram update, according to a report from The Inquisitr. In that photo, she sizzled in Daisy Duke shorts and a tight black cropped tank.