Nata Lee Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight White Romper While Posing On A Balcony

On Tuesday, October 13, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee shared a tantalizing video for her 5.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The clip showed the 21-year-old posing on a balcony overlooking a street and numerous buildings. Cars driving by and people walking on the sidewalk can be seen in the background. Nata placed her hands on the balcony railing and slowly bent one of her knees. She then arched her back and lifted up her chin, as she closed her eyes.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a long-sleeved white romper from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The skintight garment accentuated her pert derriere and long, lean legs. The color of the romper also beautifully complemented her tan skin.

For the video, the blond bombshell pulled back her long locks in a sleek ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

The clip was paired with the song “Illuminati” by Madonna.

In the caption, the social media sensation, who has partnered with Fashion Nova, advertised for the company. She then proceeded to state that she wants to “be able to fly away and take many beautiful photos for” her audience. Nata also tagged her beau, professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, indicating that he had filmed the clip.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 87,000 likes. Quite a few of Nata’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“The most beautiful woman in the whole world. Unbelievable!” wrote one fan.

“Stop it! Your body is too perfect,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eye and fire emoji.

“Wow wow very very wonderful my Goddess,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of rose and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow you are so amazing so gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

This is far from the first time that Nata has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in risque outfits.

Recently, she uploaded a picture on her secondary Instagram account, in which she wore a revealing witch costume, which featured a figure-hugging mini dress, a corset, a bolero, sheer tights, and a witch hat. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.