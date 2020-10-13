Legendary Costume Designer Patricia Field Shares Inspiration Behind ‘Emily In Paris’ Looks

Seasoned costume designer Patricia Field dished the details on the fashion for hit TV show Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, sharing the inspiration behind the colorful, chic, and perfectly Parisian looks. The designer, known for her work on Sex and the City, The Devil Wears Prada, and Younger, reunited with showrunner Darren Star to style the stars of the Netflix show.

“I visualized Emily as an optimistic young professional who was happy to have an opportunity to work in Paris. She tries to adapt to French chic while still expressing her American identity,” Field told Page Six Style on October 12.

Field noted she took many cues “from the script” in terms of how she wanted to dress the characters, including addressing Emily’s first day on the job at high-end Parisian marketing firm Savoir.

For that look, in which the American expat wore an Alice + Olivia top with an Eiffel Tower printed on it, Field described the move as one that, on the one hand, expressed her “naiveté,” but also showed her affection and enthusiasm for the work opportunity.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

The designer went on to explain one of the knockout looks from an episode where the Parisian transplant attends a ballet performance at the famed Beaux-Arts-style Palais Garnier.

The look was a black off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano dress, with a zigzag pattern and a ’50s silhouette that aptly hugged Collins’ 5-foot-5-inch frame. Field noted that the outfit was inspired by Audrey Hepburn.

“When I look at Lily Collins, I see a young Audrey Hepburn and I wanted to make an homage to Audrey, as I was a huge fan of hers,” the designer explained.

As for her favorite outfit of the character’s, Field couldn’t stand to chose just one, describing the process to be like “choosing your favorite child.”

Overall, however, the 78-year-old definitely loved Emily’s casual style, likening it to some of Carrie Bradshaw’s best looks.

“I particularly enjoyed the green Chanel jacket that I used an oversized look for her. That interpretation made it youthful, as when I put a Chanel jacket with a pair of jeans with Carrie,” Field explained.

Also like Sarah Jessica Parker’s beloved character before her, Emily wasn’t afraid to sport stylish heels while strutting down the cobblestone streets in the show, as Field paired her outfits with some beautifully chic footwear.

Unlike the New York City fashionista, however, Emily preferred to stroll along the City of Lights in red-bottomed Christian Louboutins, perhaps leaving the Manolo Blahniks back in America.