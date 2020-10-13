Donald Trump Attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci After He Says Campaign Is ‘Harassing’ Him

President Donald Trump lashed out at Dr. Anthony Fauci after the respected immunologist said that the Trump campaign was harassing him by using his words out of context.

In an early-morning tweet, the President quoted a message from journalist Pat St. Claire and added a statement of his own.

“Fauci’s quote is from an interview with Fox News in March…. Fauci praised the White House coronavirus task force’s round-the-clock effort to respond to the pandemic, which he says included numerous White House meetings and late-night phone calls,” St. Claire wrote of a CNN story saying that Fauci felt his comments were taken out of context by the Trump campaign.

In response, Trump attacked Fauci’s early statements on the coronavirus and his famously bad pitch a Major League Baseball’s opening day in July.

“Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications. ‘No problem, no masks’. WHO no longer likes Lockdowns – just came out against. Trump was right. We saved 2,000,000 USA lives!!!” Trump responded.

It appears that Trump is referring to a statement from David Nabarro, a special envoy on COVID-19 for the World Health Organization. Nabarro recently said that lockdowns shouldn’t be the “primary” method of attempting to control the pandemic. His comments have been used by some to suggest that the WHO has come out against lockdowns, as Forbes reported.

Fauci has often been the face of the evolving recommendations from the U.S. government through the White House’s coronavirus task force.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Social media users had something to say about the president’s tweet.

“the ‘no masks’ comment dates from before scientists determined that masks were effective. that’s how science works, hotshot: as you obtain more data, you increase your knowledge base and change your advice. but look at me, explaining science to Prez Stare At Eclipse,” wrote Jeff Tiedrich.

Trump’s message comes the day after Fauci told the Daily Beast that he felt he was being harassed when the campaign used him in their ads. The ad he was referring to was a 30-second spot that aired in Michigan that made it seem as though he was endorsing Trump.

He explained that he had never endorsed a political candidate in nearly fifty years of public service and his comments were taken out of context, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

But, he added, he never considered leaving despite the mounting tension between Trump and the task force. Recent reports suggested that the administration had prevented Fauci from speaking to the media.