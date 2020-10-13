Franciny Ehlke Stuns In New Pink & Purple Lolja Cropped Hoodie & Sweatpants

Brazilian YouTube beauty vlogger Franciny Ehlke shared several pictures of herself modeling a cute athleisure outfit from her new clothing collection from Lolja with her Instagram followers. They loved the photoshoot.

In all the images, Franciny wore a cropped pink hoodie with her initials “FE” printed on it. She paired it with sweatpants that featured one purple leg and one matching pink leg along with a white tie around the waist. Fanciny completed the casual ensemble with tennis shoes that matched her colorful outfit.

She wore her long, highlighted brunette hair in pigtails with sections wrapped around each one, hiding the hair ties. Short pieces near the front of her head framed her face, and the lengths fell over both shoulders to her waist. She stared straight into the camera’s lens with a pleasant look in her big brown eyes. In the series, Franciny held a double-dipped ice cream cone in complementary colors, showing off her long, white manicure.

In the first photo, Franciny squatted on gray brick pavement in front of a gray wall with her legs apart. In one hand, she held her treat, and the other arm rested on her bent knee. She had her full lips closed with a slight smile. Her outfit’s short top showcased her flat stomach, and the pants showed a bit of her lower legs.

The second picture features a contemplative Franciny, and she sat on the ground with her legs bent in front of her, resting her arms on her knees. The model placed her chin in one hand, and she looked at her ice cream in the other one.

Franciny stood to the side in the third photograph. She stuck her tongue out and licked her froze dessert, and her manicured fingers were in the sweatpants’ pocket.

For the final shot, Franciny took to the ground again, and she leaned back, supporting herself with one arm placed behind her on the pavement. She stared off into the distance, and a rectangle of light highlighted her face. The pose revealed a hint of light-colored lace from the garment she wore underneath the hoodie.

The model’s post received a lot of love from her Instagram followers. At least 213,000 of them hit the “like” button in less than an hour after she posted it. More than 3,300 also took the time to leave a positive comment for Franciny, with many congratulating her on her clothing line launch. Hearts and heart-eye emoji peppered the replies as people expressed their love for the look.