Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s most famous soccer players, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been sent home to self-isolate, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed.

“Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol,” the FPF announced in a statement which was rendered with Google Translate.

The 35-year-old, who plays for both Portugal and Juventus, is reportedly doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation. He has been removed from the Portuguese training camp for a self-isolation period of at least ten days and will miss the country’s match against Sweden on Wednesday.

He will not be joining Juventus for their Serie A trip to Crotone on Saturday either, or their Champions League group stage opening game away to Dynamo Kyiv next Tuesday, RT reports. In total, Ronaldo could miss five games.

Ronaldo posted a selfie with the Portuguese squad on his social media on Monday night, which can be seen here, showing the team gathered for a meal in their distinctive turquoise away uniforms. None of the players pictured were wearing masks or seemed to be concerned with social distancing.

The soccer player will be self-isolating away from his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four children – Cristiano Jr., 10, twins Eva and Mateo, three, and daughter Alana, two. Rodriguez posted a picture of her and Ronaldo Facetiming on her Instagram story.

“You are my inspiration,” she wrote.

Valerio Pennicino / Getty Images

Portugal is currently facing a second wave of COVID-19 infections, with over 87, 900 confirmed cases. The country of 10 million people reported 1,646 new cases on Saturday, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic, according to figures from Reuters. The soccer world has been heavily impacted by Europe’s infection rates, with Euro 2020 delayed until 2021.

His teammates will be tested again over the next few days, hoping to receive negative results and prove that Ronaldo is an isolated case.

Ronaldo had played in both of Portugal’s matches so far during the international break. The attacker started against Spain in Lisbon on October 7, coming off late in the second half of the game, and then played the whole of the A3 fixture against France in Saint-Denis on Sunday.

The team is currently at the top of the A3 group, level on points with the world champions. In 2019, they hosted the brand new UEFA Nations League and won the trophy, defeating The Netherlands 1-0.

Ronaldo has scored in each of his appearances for Juventus this season, including two goals in the 2-2 draw against Roma on September 27.