‘Dancing With The Stars’ Chrishell Stause Gets Surprise Of Her Life After Performance To NKOTB Tune

Dancing with the Stars celebrity Chrishell Stause got the surprise of her life after her performance to a New Kids on the Block tune for the series’ themed show honoring the 1980s. The Selling Sunset star was shocked to receive a message from the band at the close of her Cha-Cha to “You Got it (The Right Stuff).” The boy band members appeared via a videotaped package to cheer her on.

Chrishell shared her adoration for the group prior to the performance where she explained she knew the words to every single one of their songs. She then said Donnie Wahlberg was her favorite member and revealed she had one video saved where he had sung directly to her at a concert. Chrishell stated that she was not dancing for herself this week but rather, for the group.

After a lively performance alongside professional partner Gleb Savchenko, series host Tyra Banks announced the series had a little surprise for the NKOTB superfan.

Members of the boy band which included Donnie, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, Danny Wood, and Jonathan Knight appeared in video clips that were strung together as a surprise for the reality television star. Each encouraged Chrishell in her DWTS journey and thanked her for being such a big fan.

Chrishell shared several throwback photos of her at NKOTB concerts on Twitter seen here on October 12, to show that she was a true Blockhead.

The couple appeared to have the time of their lives as they Cha-Cha’d to the 1988 tune as seen via a slideshow of photographs shared by the show with Instagram.

Chrishell wore a gorgeous two-piece lavender costume that featured lots of sparkles that shimmered in the lights of the ballroom. On her waist, she donned a long red sash that was the same hue as her large, hoop earrings.

Gleb had a shaggy brown wig atop his head instead of his normal closely-shorn hairstyle. He donned pleated, loose-fitting acid-washed jeans, a patterned dress shirt, and a purple belt. He had blue dance shoes on his feet.

Fans of the Selling Sunset star loved her NKOTB superfan status. They expressed their appreciation for her adoration in the comments section of the post.

“You don’t need scores tonight….you got the best score with NKOTB message!!!” wrote one fan.

“It was fun to watch. I love the NKOTB video for her. Her reaction was priceless,” stated a second viewer.

“All the fellow blockheads loved this,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Holy crap!! I freaked out when I saw the NKOTB boys,” remarked a fourth fan.