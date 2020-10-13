Megan Thee Stallion Pens Powerful Op-Ed, ‘Why I Speak Up For Black Women’

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion wrote an op-ed titled “Why I Speak Up For Black Women,” which appeared in The New York Times Tuesday. She addressed criticism, Black women’s misconceptions and her recent shooting incident.

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” she wrote, without explicitly naming the alleged shooter, Tory Lanez.

“After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place,” she added while denying the two were ever in a relationship.

Last week, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) was charged with assault for allegedly shooting Megan. Peterson’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13. If convicted, the rapper could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Meanwhile, Peterson refused to speak on the situation until last month, when he released an album, DAYSTAR, denying the allegations. As a result, a number of fellow artists have distanced themselves from Lanez, with singers Kehlani and JoJo removing his verse from their respective albums.

Megan explained why she didn’t speak up about the incident sooner. Even as a victim, she said, she knew she was going to be met with skepticism, with some questioning her version of the story or suggesting that she was the aggressor. She added that while victim-blaming is an issue for many women, it’s even more intense when they’re Black. The same applies to their choice of clothing, even if they’re performers.

“When women choose to capitalize on our sexuality, to reclaim our own power, like I have, we are vilified and disrespected.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Elsewhere in the piece, the “WAP” star addressed criticism of her recent TV appearance. In her Saturday Night Live debut, the rapper called out Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s attorney general, over his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

“I’m not afraid of criticism. We live in a country where we have the freedom to criticize elected officials. And it’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase ‘Protect Black Women’ is controversial. We deserve to be protected as human beings,” she wrote.

Finally, Megan took a moment to recognize Black women and their achievements — from Marie Van Brittan Brown, who created the first home security system, to Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi. She also mentioned Sen. Kamala Harris, who could become the first Black woman to serve as vice president.