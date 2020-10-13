Alicia Keys Shows Her ‘Goddess Energy’ Covering Her Bare Chest With Her Arms

The ex-'The Voice' coach showed some serious skin in bedazzled shoulder jewelry.

Alicia Keys gave fans a look at her “goddess energy” on Instagram over the weekend as she shared a peek behind the scenes at the photo shoot for her latest album, Alicia. The former The Voice coach posted the clip on Sunday (October 12) and stunned in nothing but a pair of pants and sparkly shoulder embellishments.

The star had her hair pulled back and let her natural beauty do all the talking as she covered her bare chest with her arms.

“Look how beautiful this is though. It’s so pretty,” Alicia told her 20.1 million followers, as she showed off both sides of the bedazzled shoulder jewelry, which had sparkling fringe that stretched down to her legs.

“I love this. I feel like warrior goddess energy coming from this piece,” she continued. The “In Common” hitmaker gave the camera a closer look to show off an orange and yellow floral design over the top of her shoulder.

The clip cut to a look at Alicia continuing to gush over the jewelry in a different setting. She spoke over footage of herself posing for a photographer in front of a purple wall while perching on a chair.

“I’m just covering the top of my chest and it’s like that comfort in being able to express the sensuality… Sensuality doesn’t always have to be sexual and there is also nothing wrong with being sexual… but this is more of a sensuality,” she explained.

In a boomerang clip contained in the video, Alicia swung from side to side as the fringe bounced off her body. The upload ended with a look at the stunning final product from the shoot.

The video has received more than 124,960 likes and has been viewed over 1.4 million times.

“A glowing beautiful Queen!,” one fan commented with several emoji, including praising hands and a purple heart.

“Golden goddess,” another wrote.

“Beautiful, elegant, Soft, flawless, classy and free I’m loving it,” a third comment read.

“Such a natural beauty @aliciakeys,” a fourth fan wrote with a red heart and prayer hands emoji.

Alicia also recently gave fans a look at her flawless body last month when she stunned in an unbuttoned brown leather shirt over a knitted crop top during a photo shoot for British GQ.

The “No One” singer shared a number of snaps on Instagram and told fans via the caption that she did an “insightful and powerful” interview with the magazine about her latest album.