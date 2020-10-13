Bella Hadid Flaunts Sexy Figure In Bikini Photos While Encouraging Followers To Vote

Bella Hadid shared a series of sexy photos while sizzling in a multicolored bikini in her latest Instagram update. The model used the social media platform to encourage her 34.2 million followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election while also wishing that they had “the best day.”

In the first picture, Bella flaunted her toned abs and slim physique in an orange, yellow, and purple colored bikini. The top of the suit had one strap that was secured over her left shoulder, while the bottoms featured a waistline that was pulled up high on her waist and hugged her hips. Bella’s photographer appeared to capture the shot as she was in mid-stride walking toward the camera. She wore her brown locks down and natural while they covered part of her face.

In the second shot, Bella showcased her side profile as she posed on a pool inflatable. She was on her hands and knees with a slight arch in her back, which accentuated her derrière and revealed that the bottoms of her bikini were a thong-style cut. Her arms were positioned straight out in front of her body to support her weight. The influencer tilted her head up toward the sky as she closed her eyes.

In the model’s final photo, she once again sat on the same pool float, which appeared to be colored and shaped like a hot dog and a bun. This time, she sat on the float with her left leg bent while her left arm rested in between her legs. Bella smiled for the shot as her wavy hair rested on the right side of her face.

The snaps appeared to be taken in a backyard pool of some sort, as there were multiple lounge chairs and well-manicured hedges in the background.

Her fans raced to react to the update, with more than 1,000 comments shortly after the snaps went live. Multiple followers admired the influencer’s natural and effortless beauty, as well as expressing their love for her. Many fans commented multiple heart emoji for Bella as well.

“You’re the sweetest person ever! I love you,” one fan gushed.

“You’re simply an angel,” another person remarked.

“You’re so beautiful,” a third follower simply stated.

The pictures racked up an astonishing 390,000 likes in under an hour.

