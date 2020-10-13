Carrie Ann Inaba Channels An ’80s Video Vixen, Shows Her Wild Side & Sexy Legs In Short Purple Dress

Carrie Ann Inaba channeled an ’80s video vixen and showed off her wild side and sexy legs in a short purple dress as she celebrated the decade of decadence in a new Instagram post. In the share, the Dancing with the Stars judge embraced a sassy look and posed seductively, highlighting some of her best assets, as she sat atop the show’s many black-and-silver production crates.

She noted in the caption of the post that she wore an Alexandre Vauthier gown. The one-shouldered garment exposed Carrie Ann’s toned upper body on one side and flowed into a loose sleeve that attached to a thick cuff on the other side.

The front of the gown featured shirring that pulled across her body to the left through to the bottom of the skirt, which ended just above her knees. The back of the dress featured a long train that touched the floor.

On her feet, the gorgeous judge donned Enrico Cuini sandals. The silver sparklers had a T-strap that wrapped around her ankle and sky-high heels. Several straps wrapped around her instep and toes which were seen as she extended her legs in front of her.

Carrie Ann wore a wild platinum blond wig. The long hair was crimped and styled with what appeared to be lots of product in order for it to stand up high on the crown. Long bangs swept her eyebrows. The hair was highlighted with pink and turquoise colors at its ends to stand out against the lighter hue of the hairstyle.

As for jewelry, Carrie Ann displayed a chunky link necklace in a dark color that fell just at her collarbone. On her fingers, she wore several thin silver rings. Her nails were painted a soft pink.

She stared directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

Fans of the gorgeous panelist loved her throwback style and shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“Damn Carrie Ann! And I thought Miss Turner had great legs!” wrote one fan, referencing the great singer Tina Turner.

“You look younger every episode,” penned a second follower, who followed their comment with a fire emoji.

“You looked fabulous as a blonde‼️ Absolutely breathtaking,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“Wow, so many similarities to the great fashion designer [Betsey] Johnson here. Absolutely stunning, you appear to fit right into the era with that wig and outfit. Gorgeous!” exclaimed a fourth viewer.