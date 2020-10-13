Valerie Bertinelli Shares Sweet Throwbacks From Her Life With Eddie Van Halen: ‘Forever Family’

The actress shared two videos set to the song her late ex-husband wrote in honor of their son's birth.

Valerie Bertinelli shared a montage of photos from her early days with Eddie Van Halen.

One week after the death of the rock legend, the actress returned to social media to share poignant pics from their 25 years together set to his guitar playing on the song “316,” an instrumental piece he released in 1991 in honor of his son’s birth.

In a new post to Twitter, Bertinelli, 60, shared a slideshow that included a photo from her pregnancy with their baby boy, Wolfgang, who was born 10 years after their wedding. In the throwback black and white snap, the smiling Van Halen guitarist cradled his pregnant wife’s baby bump.

The clip also featured several more shots of the famous ex-couple and ended with the pair swinging their little boy while on the beach.

“Forever Family, Family Forever,” Bertinelli captioned the post.

Fans responded to the post with comments and heart emoji as they recalled the life of the late rock icon who lost his battle with cancer at age 65.

‘Thank you for sharing these sweet photographs of your family with us,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I knew when you & Eddie found each other that it was a heavenly match as you both looked like each other’s perfect twin! Sending you & Wolf healing peace.”

The One Day at a Time actress also posted a similar nostalgic video on Instagram, seen below, which included a flashback pic from their days as a young couple and more recent photo of them posing for a selfie with their now-adult son.

“True love never dies,” one follower wrote of the amicable exes.

“Thanks for sharing these private moments at this difficult time for your family,” another added. “He was special to millions of people from afar, but none of us will ever know how special he was to you and your son.”

“You two shared a beautiful life,” another fan wrote to Bertinelli.

This is not the first series of vintage snaps that Bertinelli has posted since the death of her ex-husband. Last week, the actress took to her Instagram story to share photos from her love story with the music legend. The clip, which included several epic photos from the night the future couple met backstage at a 1980 Van Halen concert, was set to Van Halen’s song “Cathedral.”

Bertinelli and Van Halen married in 1981 and divorced in 2007. They stayed on good terms while co-parenting their only child and even attended each other’s subsequent weddings to other people.