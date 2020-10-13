Mady Gosselin Is Trying To Say Out Of ‘Family Drama,’ Focus On College

Mady Gosselin, one of the two oldest daughters of Jon and Kate Gosselin, is trying to stay out of “drama” surrounding her family and focus on her college education, InTouch Weekly reported.

As People reported in September, Mady’s younger brother, Collin, 16, accused his father of hitting and punching him in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. Authorities from County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services subsequently launched an investigation.

Jon denied the allegations through his representative, who said that there were no criminal charges against his client and that there was no ongoing investigation. Further, he added that Jon has tried to get the teenager the help and support he needs.

Kate, however, had had enough. She told People at the time that she did not want her children around Jon, adding, “enough is enough.”

“You do not punch and kick your children. You do not kick a child. I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone.”

As her father, mother and brother air their family’s dirty laundry through the media, Mady is staying out of it.

“Mady keeps her distance from her dad. She loves Jon because he’s her dad, but she supports her mom one hundred percent,” an unidentified source claimed.

Instead, she’s focusing on her studies.

“She’s in school and moving forward. Mady loves her dysfunctional family no matter what, she just hopes Collin is safe and there’s mutual respect there,” the insider said.

As The Sun revealed in February, after appearing on camera for years as documentary crews recorded the comings and goings of her large family, Mady put the spotlight behind her when she became an adult and sought a normal life. She enrolled at Syracuse University and took on the lifestyle of a typical college freshman; making friends, attending basketball games, going to concerts, and having an all-around good time.

“I don’t want everyone to know my name and my business. So, I feel like a big college is the way we want to go,” she previously said of her college experiences.

Mady has also taken to using social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she has an Instagram account, and every now and then she’ll post a picture of herself or her friends mugging for the camera, having a good time, joking that she’s left-handed in a world built for right-handed people, or generally enjoying life. She also runs an online store through which she sells clothes.