Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Looks Hotter Than Ever In A Plunging Swimsuit At The Beach

Elizabeth Hurley stunned fans with her age-defying figure this morning, taking to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself at the beach. The 55-year-old actress looked sensational in a plunging one-piece swimsuit from her own brand, giving off tropical vibes as she posed next to a lush palm tree.

The black number perfectly showed off her trim physique, boasting a tight fit and a daring neckline that teased her midriff in addition to tastefully displaying her cleavage. The look accentuated her lean midsection, while also showing off her legs thanks to its flattering high cut. The swimsuit was cinched at the chest line with a narrow strap going around her back, which further emphasized the triangle-shaped cups. These elongated into a set of thick, halterneck straps, creating a deep-cut line that gave fans a tantalizing peek at her bosom and back.

Elizabeth accessorized with ombre lens sunglasses sporting metallic-gold frames. She styled her honeyed-blond tresses in messy waves that brushed over her shoulders. Her hair was nearly the same color as her glowing tan, which the dark swimwear accentuated.

The Royals star smiled form ear to ear as she basked in the sunshine. Her eyes were closed, as seen through the semi-transparent shades. She had her back to the calm sea, as well as the violet sky and luxuriant palm leaves, which stretched over her head, giving prominence to her fair locks. Her shadow cast a sexy silhouette on the sand, adding a sultry feel of the shot.

In her caption, Elizabeth asked if anyone needed a black one-piece, announcing a substantial discount for the black swimwear on her website.

“Everyone does!” replied fashion consultant Ann Caruso, who frequently helps Elizabeth put together her glamorous looks. “Can it come with your bod, too! Perfection,” she added, leaving a blue heart.

“I don’t think id [sic] look good in one, so i do not need one but you look amazing,” quipped a male Instagrammer.

The post received more than 51,100 likes and close to 690 comments in the first two hours, proving to be a big hit with Elizabeth’s fans. Many of her online admirers were left in awe by her ageless beauty, dubbing the British actress “a pure definition of elegance” and telling her she has looked “the same since Bedazzled.”

“This woman doesn’t age!” wrote one person, further expressing their admiration with a heart emoji.

“Certainly stunning as usual,” penned another follower, who offered her a bouquet of roses via emoji.

Elizabeth often models chic designs from her eponymous swimwear brand on her Instagram page. Just two weeks ago, she put on a tempting display in a plunging pastel-green swimsuit, earning over 128,400 likes from her eager audience.