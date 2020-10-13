Alexa Collins Shares Dolled-Up Mirror Selfie In Skintight Butterfly Dress Before Heading Off To Mexico

Alexa Collins is gearing up for a trip to Mexico this week, but first, she had to take a selfie. The model posted a brand new snap on her Instagram feed on Tuesday morning in which she rocked a skintight butterfly minidress that hugged her body in all the right places. She looked incredible in her birthday outfit and fans couldn’t get enough.

The selfie showed Alexa posing on the edge of a black vanity chair in what looked to be her bedroom. Her black bed set could be seen in the corner, as well as a silver reflective dresser. The mirror appeared to be surrounded by bright lights that washed over Alexa’s tan skin and gave her a radiant glow.

Alexa’s dress featured a colorful cheetah-print pattern and blue butterflies throughout. Thin straps rested on her shoulders as the cowl neck dipped low into her chest and exposed her ample cleavage. The back appeared to come down even further to reveal her upper body muscles.

The material clung to Alexa’s toned tummy and followed the curves of her pert derriere. Yellow strings on the sides ruched the fabric, which cut off at the top of her thighs and showed off her shapely legs.

Alexa accessorized the outfit with silver hoop earrings and styled her blond locks in a neat blowout.

Alexa posed with one knee on the chair and her arm outstretched on the vanity in front of her. The babe held her phone up in the opposite hand and leaned her head back as she parted her lips seductively.

In the caption, Alexa thanked fans for the birthday wishes and revealed that she was about to head off on a vacation in Tulum.

The post received more than 6,200 likes and just over 100 comments in an hour, proving to be a major success with the influencer’s followers. Many people showered her with affection in the comments section.

“Stunning inside and out!!! [heart emoji] You!” one fan wrote.

“You are blessing my feed this morning,” another user added.

“What a wonderful dress and a wonderful beauty,” a third person wrote.

“Ooooh don’t play with my feelings like this,” a fourth follower penned.

Alexa always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In a previous post, the babe modeled some sheer white lingerie on her bed as she posed with her favorite tanning products. That share garnered more than 18,000 likes.