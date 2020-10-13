Sharon Osbourne Returns To Red Hair Color After Seeing Reflection And Feeling Like ‘Grandma Clampett’

Sharon Osbourne has returned to her iconic red hair color after viewing her reflection in a mirror and stating she felt like a character from the 1960s television series The Beverly Hillbillies — Grandma Clampett. The character, called Granny on the popular sitcom, was played by actress Irene Ryan. Sharon shared her feelings during the October 12 episode of The Talk, which she co-hosts alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, and Eve.

“I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘Nah, you look like Grandma Clampett,'” she recalled. “I thought to myself, ‘Nah, I’m changing it back,’ and that’s what I did. Just one quick look, you know when you’re like, ‘Oh dear, no, gotta go’,” she shared in a clip posted to the show’s Instagram page as seen below.

The television personality and wife of Ozzy Osbourne celebrated her 68th birthday on October 9. She explained the celebratory day helped spur her decision to change her color back to red once again.

After years as a redhead, in February of this year, Sharon said on the daily series that she was fed up with having her tresses colored over and over again. This promoted a switch to the platinum gray tone, which was closer to the natural color of her locks. At the time, she admitted that for years, she’d tried to be someone that she was not, hence the color change. Months later, Sharon dyed her hair a soft pink to change up her look.

In the above clip, Sharon looked lovely. She had on black dress pants and coordinating high heels. She wore that with a peach-toned high-necked blouse that had a gold shimmer to it. That was paired with a cream-colored blazer that featured a stunning gold and rhinestone brooch in a circle shape that was attached to her left lapel.

Fans of the talk show host applauded Sharon for being true to what she felt was best for her.

“You’re so beautiful inside and out! The red looks gorgeous,” penned one fan.

“You looked like a doll with the silver too! But you could wear rainbow hair and be lovely,” complimented a second viewer of the daily talk show.

“I gotta be honest, this looks better. The other appeared to age you Mrs. O,” claimed a third Instagram user of Sharon’s prior hue.

“She looks vibrant and full of energy sassy you go, sexy mama‼️” wrote a fourth fan.