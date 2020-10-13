Jesse Metcalfe Reveals ‘DWTS’ Weight Loss, Says His ‘Journey Was Cut Short’

The actor is reacting to his elimination.

Jesse Metcalfe opened up about his impressive weight loss on Dancing with the Stars and reacted to his surprising elimination during Monday’s (October 12) show. Just minutes after he and pro partner Sharna Burgess were sent home, Jesse revealed how he felt about not making the top 11 and how the series has helped him get healthier.

“I think the journey was cut short a bit but everything that’s meant to be will be and this was the end of the road for me,” he told Entertainment Tonight during the joint interview.

“I trimmed down, I lost 10 pounds and I really think it helped with my posture,” he added.

Despite his elimination coming as a surprise, the former Desperate Housewives and John Tucker Must Die actor had nothing but praise for the show.

“Overall it was just such an amazing experience. It was very challenging but incredibly rewarding,” he said, but noted he’d liked to have stayed and opened up even more.

“But it’s all good. I thought it was an amazing night… I had fun tonight.”

Last month, Jesse told Us Weekly that he’d lost eight pounds and credited the ABC series for some “insane changes” to his body.

Eric McCandless / ABC

“I’m getting super lean. I feel like my shoulders are kind of going back… I love it,” he said,

Sharna also shared her wish to have stayed in the competition. She told ET she saw lots more “potential” in Jesse but was “proud” of how far he’d come.

“I wish we could have gone further… because there’s so much I wanted to show,” she said, but added that she was “grateful” to have competed for five weeks with Jesse. She noted that Season 29 is full of talent with several contestants having some past dancing experience and said the decision was likely a very tough one for the judges.

Many DWTS fans were shocked to see the actor and longtime pro go during ’80s night and took to social media to blame song choice for their elimination. Some claimed the song was inappropriate and didn’t fit the dance.

The couple performed a Tango to “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears but were eliminated by judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, meaning Derek Hough’s vote wasn’t needed for a tie-breaker.

The duo were in the bottom two alongside Peta Murgatroyd and retired NFL player Vernon Davis, with the former having to skip press interviews and leave the studio early to get a neck injury checked out. She apologized on social media and confirmed she’ll be back next week.