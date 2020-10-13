‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Carter Asks Zoe An Important Question

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 14 dish that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is feeling particularly romantic. Everything has been working together for the attorney and he decides to take the plunge and ask Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) a very important question, per SheKnows Soaps.

Carter and Zoe started dating only a few weeks ago. Sparks were flying as they were getting to know each other and they decided to make it official. The attorney, who hasn’t dated anybody in ages, is particularly excited about his new girlfriend and wants to take things to the next level.

As seen in the below video, he will walk into the design office and spot Zoe. He doesn’t even notice that Zende is also standing there and immediately greets her.

“Just the person I was looking for,” the lawyers says.

Zende tells Carter that he’s “flattered.” Only then does the lawyer even spot the designer. He laughs it off because he knows that Zende’s just kidding around.

“Not you, wise guy,” Carter responds.

Carter and Zende know each other well from before the designer went to live in Paris. They are firm friends and Carter is comfortable with him hearing their conversation. However, his proposal is for Zoe alone.

“I got a surprise for you,” Carter tells his girlfriend. He is so excited that he can barely contain himself. Hecannot wait to see Zoe’s reaction. Again, the promo shows that Zende butts in their exchange.

“Get me something? I love surprises too,” Zende quips. But Carter knows that his friend is just teasing him and wasn’t expecting to have him in the room when he surprised Zoe.

Zoe wants to know if he’s going somewhere when he searches for his car keys. Carter lets it slip that they are indeed going to leave the building.

“The three of us?” Zende asks.

Of course, Zoe and Carter leave Zende behind as the attorney takes her to a place across town. The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers tease that he has a new loft apartment that he wants to show the model. However, he also has something important to ask her.

The lawyer presents her with a set of keys and lets her know that he wants her to move in with him. Zoe will be stunned as she realizes how serious her boyfriend is about her. She feels flattered that he wants to live with her but she’s not sure if she’s ready for the next step.

They have only been dating for a short while and the last time she rushed into a relationship, she was left in front of the altar. Carter and Zoe will have an authentic heart-to-heart when she reveals her feelings and tells him that she wants to take things slowly.