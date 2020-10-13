John Travolta Pays Tribute To Late Wife Kelly Preston With Throwback Wedding Photo On Her 58th Birthday

The actor shared a touching photo in honor of his wife's birthday.

John Travolta paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 58th birthday.

Three months after the death of his spouse of 28 years, the actor posted a poignant throwback to Instagram as he recalled the couple’s 1991 wedding day.

In the photo shared with his 3.2 million social media followers, a 37-year-old Travolta was wearing a classic black tuxedo. Meanwhile, his bride was all smiles in her wedding gown and veil over her cascading curls as she held hands with her husband.

The pic was side-by-side with a black-and-white snap of the actor’s parents, Salvatore and Helen, at their wedding decades earlier.

In the caption, Travolta wished his wife a happy birthday and said it was “nice” to see their pic alongside his parents’ vintage photo from their nuptials.

Travolta’s post received thousands of likes and a list of comments from fans and friends as they wished Preston a happy “heavenly” birthday and continued to offer him support on this first milestone without his soulmate.

“She’s your angel. Some day you will be together again. We all miss her!” one fan wrote.

“Blessings, hope the day is filled with beautiful memories!!!” another added.

“Sending you and your family so much love, John,” a third commenter wrote.

“My thoughts are with you, John and your children as you celebrate and honor Kelly’s life,” another admirer wrote.

“She was a true beacon of light, strength, gentleness, and kindness. Sending light. Remember the happy times and her beautiful smile and love of life and her family. An incredible person, mother, wife, and actress.”

Other fans remarked on how much Travolta and Preston looked like his parents in the side-by-side snaps, which can be seen below.

The tribute was much more bittersweet than last year’s post. In 2019, Travolta posted a photo to Instagram, seen here, which showed the couple posing together. In a sweet celebratory message the actor described the mother of his three children as “a beautiful and talented woman.”

In a second Instagram share, Travolta posed with Preston and their daughter, Ella, and two friends, including his Look Who’s Talking co-star Kirstie Alley, as they celebrated his love’s 57th birthday while on a yacht.

“Celebrating Kelly’s birthday with family and friends,” Travolta captioned the pic.

Fans of the famous couple were stunned in July when Travolta announced that his spouse passed away after a secret battle with breast cancer.