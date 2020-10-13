Nicaraguan Model Dolly Castro Showcases Pert Derriere In Tight Biker Shorts

Dolly Castro was looking fit and fabulous in her most recent Instagram share. The Nicaraguan model took to her page on Monday, October 12, to share the sizzling new snap that saw her in a sexy athletic set.

Dolly posed in the center of the frame, striking a confident pose for the camera. She put one hand on her hip and the opposite near her forehead as she looked toward the ground with a smile on her face. Dolly staggered her feet, popping her booty back and showing off her hourglass curves. The background of the image was blurred, but a few pieces of exercise equipment, including a StairMaster, could be distinguished.

The fitness coach opted for a green two-piece set that perfectly suited her ripped body. A tag in the post indicated that her outfit was from 1st Phorm’s fall collection. On top, she rocked a sexy bra that was snug on her ribs and chest. It had a thick set of straps that allowed her to show off her muscular biceps while the scooping neckline offered a generous tease of cleavage. The upper left corner was printed with the company logo and the bottom had a thick strap that stretched over her ribs, highlighting her tiny frame.

Dolly wore a pair of matching bottoms that were equally hot. The biker shorts boasted a high waistband that covered Dolly’s navel while still treating her audience to a great view of her defined abs. The tight fit of the garment also accentuated the model’s pert derriere. Its leg holes hit high on Dolly’s shapely thighs, leaving her bronze stems on display for her audience to admire.

Dolly styled her silky, brunette tresses with a middle part, and they fell over her shoulders and back. She added a gold watch to complete her look, giving it just the right amount of bling.

Unsurprisingly, fans have been quick to shower Dolly’s most recent social media share with love. In less than 24 hours, the post has accrued over 16,000 likes and 300-plus comments from Dolly’s adoring fans. Most social media users applauded her fit figure while a few more asked for her workout routine.

“Dollyyyy!!!!!!!!! Have a blessed Monday motivation week couldn’t start better looking marvelous stay blessed miss sunshine,” one follower gushed.

“I can look at you forever. Love this color on you,” a second social media user wrote, adding a few red hearts to the end of the comment.

“Those outfits are perfect for you they show off your definition of your body perfect,” another chimed in.

“Your physical physique is the most beautiful physical physique in the world,” one more raved.