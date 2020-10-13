Hilde Osland Goes ‘Strollin’ In Skintight Camo Yoga Pants & Sports Bra

Social media star Hilde Osland stunned her 3.7 million Instagram followers after flaunting her figure in a revealing athletic ensemble.

The top consisted of a classic sports bra in a classic white color. The bright shade highlighted the Aussie native’s sun-kissed skin. The bra had a low scooped neckline that revealed a generous amount of the model’s décolletage while thin straps left much her shoulders and collarbone exposed. In the back, the straps hooked together to form a racer-style silhouette. The hem cropped just below the bust line so that Osland’s toned midriff was on full display.

The Norwegian-born stunner coupled the sports bra with a pair of fun patterned yoga pants. They were a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at her midriff and accentuated her enviable hourglass figure. The top part of the leggings featured a trendy camo print in a black, gray, and white color palette. At the upper thighs, the design changed into a gunmetal background with three white stripes that mimicked the look of athletic socks. The fabric was comprised of a spandex-like material that hugged her curves to their best advantage.

Osland completed the look with a pair of pastel pink sneakers that added a fun pop of color to the ensemble. She styled her hair into a messy bun and allowed a few escaped wisps of hair to frame her face. She accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including a chic cuff bracelet, nameplate necklace, and several hoop earrings.

Osland posted five pictures in total. In the first, she had her back to the camera as she walked down a picturesque flight of outdoor stairs. In the second, she turned her head around to give fans a sultry smile from over her shoulder. Next, she faced the camera straight on as she went up the stairs. Fourth was an encore shot from behind and fifth was again front-facing.

Fans went wild over the mega-pic update and quickly awarded the post around 25,000 likes and more than 300 comments within half an hour.

“Gorgeous! Love those pants on you,” gushed an awestruck user, concluding the comment with a fire symbol, applauding emoji, and heart-eye face.

“The most beautiful lady,” raved a second.

“Yes bombshell is a good word,” added a third, referencing Osland’s caption for the upload.

“An angel on earth,” proclaimed a fourth, emphasizing the compliment with a number of red rose symbols and three blue hearts.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Osland had similarly dropped jaws over the weekend after bragging about the “perfect” fit of her tiny Daisy Dukes.