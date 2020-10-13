‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Lucy Puts Pressure On Sasha

Lucy has no idea what Sasha has been up to.

The General Hospital previews for Tuesday’s show reveals that Lucy Coe is gearing up for potential buyers for Deception. She is ready to make a “deal of a lifetime,” as she said in the sneak peek. That means the stakes are higher than ever. That also means that Sasha Gilmore needs to be on her best behavior to be able to make a huge impression as the face of the company.

A few months ago Sasha may have been able to handle all the pressure of being Deception’s main girl. However, these days she can’t seem to get through life’s stresses without a little cocaine that she has been using more and more frequently. According to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, things may not go very well in the next couple of days as Sasha ends up disappointing Lucy. That sounds like something happens that will cause some ruckus during the meetings.

It’s very likely that Sasha will get high right before the presentation in order to get through and that may have her fumbling. Lucy is not one to mince words at all. If that should happen, she will not be happy with Sasha. No one yet knows of Sasha’s drug problem. General Hospital fans think that she will likely overdose one of these days and that will change things up for those who care about her. On Wednesday, spoilers tease that Sasha will be feeling helpless as well.

Valerie Durant / ABC

Brook Lynn is also a big part of this meeting. She was hired to be the voice of Deception, but her run in with Nelle Benson left her unable to sing right now. Last week she asked Amy if she could help her out by singing in her place so that she can just get through this one time and not disappoint anyone. However, things may not go as planned for her either.

More spoilers for Wednesday’s episode suggests that Brook Lynn is put into an awkward spot. Will someone figure out that she isn’t the one actually singing?

Sasha’s ongoing drug problem has fans wondering when she will end up in some serious trouble. With that much pressure that Lucy has seemingly put on her, and Michael and Willow’s relationship getting stronger every day, her life is taking a downward spiral that could have deadly consequences.

Monday’s General Hospital was interrupted in the first 15 minutes by the Supreme Court nominee hearings. According to The Inquisitr, that made fans extremely unhappy that they weren’t able to see what happened during that time. ABC did end up returning to the soap, but there is a possibility that the hearings may affect more episodes this week as well.