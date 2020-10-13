Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Reaches A Critical Point In Her Recovery

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 13 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will reach a critical point in her healing process. When Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) shares some heartfelt information, Steffy feels compelled to make a contribution of her own, per Highlight Hollywood.

As Finn shared with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), he now acts as Steffy’s advocate. He is working side-by-side with Forrester Creations’ co-CEO as she battles her addiction to prescription painkillers. As seen below, Finn, Liam, and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had an intervention for Steffy and convinced her that she needed help for her pill problem. Currently, he’s visiting her at the rehab and trying to encourage her with her program.

After Liam leaves, Finn will share something with Steffy. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will show her a testimonial from a fellow drug addict. When she sees the person’s story, it will affect her in a very profound way. She realizes that every person at rehab has their own tale about how they landed up in the facility. She also realizes that she’s not alone in her struggle and that she can lean on others for support.

The video will be a catalyst in Steffy’s recovery. Finn encourages her to deal with her feelings and to also record her own testimonial. While she may be hesitant at first, she knows that there will be other hurdles to face once she gets back to her own life. Recording a video is just one way she can give back to others. Just as someone helped her by sharing their story, she knows she can influence change in someone else’s life by telling her tale.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge, Liam, and Finn form a united front in a struggle to save Steffy. pic.twitter.com/oGr8rOkQPR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 29, 2020

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Finn will be very proud of Steffy when she decides to bare her soul. He knows that she’s a public figure and that having her story out there could affect her image. However, both of them believe that it is for the greater good.

Not long after Steffy shares her testimony, she will be released from rehab after completing her treatment. She wants to celebrate her success with those who supported her during this difficult time. But, before she meets with everyone again, Finn goes out of his way to reward her.

The physician arranges for Steffy to be reunited with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). She previously told Liam that her motivation for completing her treatment was to come home to her daughter. After doing the hard work, she can finally hold her baby close and spend time with her. But, teasers indicate that when Liam learns that Steffy is reunited with Kelly, he will be furious. It appears as if he doesn’t believe that she’s ready to get her daughter back.