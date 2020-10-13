Kelsie Jean Smeby Shows Off Her ‘Wild’ Side Holding A Towel In Front Of Her Naked Body

Through sharing photos and videos that show her scantily clad in skimpy bikinis and lingerie, model Kelsie Jean Smeby knows how to get the attention of her 761,000 Instagram followers. On Tuesday morning, she outdid herself when she shared a smoldering snapshot that saw her holding a towel that barely covered the front of her naked body.

The brunette beauty was in her bedroom for the sultry photo. She stood in front of a bed dressed in white linens. The room was decorated with a wooden slat theme, as the headboard and one wall featured the design. The vaulted ceiling also featured wooden beams that accentuated the look. Behind the headboard, a bathroom was visible.

Kelsie faced the camera and gazed at the lens with piercing blue eyes and a pouty expression on her face. She held a white towel over a section of the front of her body with one hand to keep the image from violating Instagram’s nudity policy. With one hand, she placed it over one of her breasts while her other arm hung next to her hip. The cloth left a bit of her breast exposed, flashing some side boob. Her arm covered her other breast, giving her followers a peek at her underboob.

The model did not just hold the towel over her physique — she struck a sexy pose with one hip cocked that showcased her feminine curves as well as her trim waistline. A dimple in her hip drew the eye to the bare skin on her lower body. The top of her bare thighs were also visible in the snap. Her smooth skin looked flawless in the lighting.

Kelsie wore her wavy tresses down, and part of it fell over one shoulder.

She accessorized her tantalizing look with a pair of chunky gold earrings and a few rings on her fingers.

In the caption, she referenced her “wild” side.

Kelsie’s admirers had nothing but positive things to say about the titillating photo.

“Always on the edge, the good and awesome edge,” quipped one Instagram user.

“You are beautiful, attractive and sensual,” a second comment read.

“you don’t have to apologize, kj. thank you sooo much for being as you are,” wrote a third fan.

“Never apologise Kelsie, you are who you are and you are wonderful & Goddess but with a wild side,” added a fourth follower.

Kelsie recently sent temperatures soaring when she shared an update that saw her modeling a set of pink lace lingerie while she enjoyed some time in the Maldives.