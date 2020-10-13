Nev Schulman Addresses Reason Behind Prior Dance Training On ‘DWTS’

He performed an energetic quickstep alongside pro Jenna Johnson.

Catfish star Nev Schulman addressed the reason behind his prior dance training in an emotional segment which aired before his Dancing with the Stars Quickstep for ’80s Night.

In a videotaped package, Nev revealed that when he was younger, he was one of the first children diagnosed with ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. He explained that he had a lot of energy and the way he channeled all of that was through performance classes which he began taking when he was young.

In fifth grade, Nev joined an afterschool program that helped him expel his extra energy. In a sweet turn, the show reached out to the teacher who ran the program, who spoke fondly about the Catfish star’s talent. Nev also remarked that prior to his appearance on Dancing with the Stars, it had been 20 years since he danced.

He and Jenna moved to A-ha’s “Take on Me.” Their energetic quickstep earned them a total of 25 out of 30 points from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

In the comments section of a series of four images uploaded to the show’s Instagram page, fans shared their remarks about Nev’s background and their feelings regarding the couple’s attempt at bringing the fun decade to the ballroom. In the images, he was seen dressed in a white shirt with black and purple print, along with bright pink pants. Jenna wore a matching pink dress with a black overlay over the skirt.

“Nev taught us all such a great lesson tonight. Teachers listen to his words. Understand that every student has their own ways and teach for differences, not one way for everyone. Love the man who taught the class,” wrote one viewer.

“I liked his story. He performed well as a youth. All schools should have a dance program for all kids to let out their energy,” penned a second fan.

“My favorite team, love them! They’re great together and their fabulous dancers. He is so good,” remarked a third social media user.

Nev never hid his performance background from his fans. In a Facebook post dated from 2018, seen here, he wrote that after starting at a new school in fifth grade, he had difficulty making friends. Nev shared that one day, instead of the physical education period of the class, the students received a visitor from the National Dance Institute. He said they were all taught basic moves and were given a chance to perform in small groups. This experience hooked Nev on the activity. Nev explained that he danced with the organization through high school.