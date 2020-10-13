Abigail Ratchford Smolders In Insanely Sexy, See-Through Lingerie With Chain Details

After making her return to Instagram over the weekend, Abigal Ratchford has been dropping sizzling posts left and right, tantalizing her legion of fans with her provocative curves. Yesterday’s late-night upload was no exception, and saw the bombshell flashing her voluptuous assets in insanely sexy see-through lingerie.

Abigail looked like a total smokeshow in a black three-piece set complete with skin-toned mesh inserts that afforded an unencumbered view of her bodacious body. The outfit left barely anything to the imagination thanks to its sheer fabric and revealing design, relying solely on the wide trim of the demi cups to censor her nipples. The rest of her shapely chest was exposed in the skimpy bra, which almost completely bared her cleavage. Likewise, the high-cut bottoms had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs, boasting a revealing waistline that dipped far below her bellybutton.

The set included a wide garter belt that accentuated the model’s sinuous yet fit physique. The item had a thick waistband that rose just below her navel, matching that of the bottoms, as well as the eye-popping neckline. It sported strappy details highlighted her trim midriff, which mirrored those on the underwire cups. An inverted triangle adorned the mesh front, perfectly aligned with a similar one on her panties. Chain garters added an edgy vibe to the risqué look, as did the metallic-silver shoulder straps.

The top also featured a set of black straps, which Abigail coquettishly let slide down her upper arm. The stunner posed in a doorway for the steamy update, leaning one hand up on the door frame and raising the other at shoulder level. She parted her lips in an enticing way, fixing the camera with a smoldering gaze. The photo was cropped at the upper thigh, keeping the focus on her hourglass shape.

Abigail accessorized with a chic stiletto manicure, painting her nails a nude color that was several shades lighter than her bronzed tan. She showed off her raven tresses perfectly coiffed in wavy curls that brushed over her shoulder, grazing her ample bosom as they tumbled toward her waist.

The torrid snap immediately caught the attention of her fans, racking up more than 71,900 likes and 936 comments in just 10 hours of being online. Many of her fellow models and influencers, such as Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Toochi Kash, Antje Utgaard, Neyleen Ashley, and Christine Quinn, dropped gushing messages under her post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“You look so beautiful,” said Syd Wilder, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Baby girl,” chimed in Kindly Myers.

In her caption, Abigail explained that she had posted the photo before only to see it taken down by Instagram.

“Why? It makes no sense how they keep deleting pictures that are perfectly fine. It has to stop,” was one fan’s reaction.

“The way I see it, I get to ‘Like’ and comment like this again,” wrote another Instagrammer, leaving an assortment of loving emoji.

As followers are well aware, this was not the only post Abigail shared Monday. She also uploaded a pair of shots of herself in a skintight red bikini, wherein she flaunted her curvaceous figure while lounging in shallow waters.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, after a one-month hiatus from Instagram, the “Queen of curves” announced her comeback to the platform Sunday with a captivating bikini post, teasing her bodacious booty as she went for a dip in the pool. That photo has also since been deleted.