Μeg Kylie Stuns In A Skimpy Triangle Bikini At The Beach

Meg Kylie took to Instagram on Monday, October 12, to upload two new snapshots that showed her flashing some skin while basking in the sun’s rays at the beach. The Australian model rocked a white two-piece swimsuit in the pics that left her fans stunned.

The skin-baring picture was snapped beachside. Avid followers know that Meg enjoys spending time under the sun, getting her tan on. The babe was photographed standing front and center, flaunting her body.

In the first pic, Meg stood with her legs slightly parted. She raised her hands, which displayed a glimpse of her flawless armpit. She glanced to her right, looking intently at something that caught her attention. Her bronze tan glowed under the sunshine.

In the second photo, Meg was seen lounging on a big rock formation. She leaned backward, using her right hand as support as she gazed sideways with a sultry expression on her face. The sky, the clear, turquoise blue water, and the shoreline comprised her scenic background.

Meg flaunted her tanned complexion in a skimpy bikini that treated her avid admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The swimwear set included a top with triangle cups, which were padded and had a ruched look along the base. The garment was cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. The plunging neckline exposed her cleavage. Notably, the bombshell’s sideboob was also seen from certain angles.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that featured high leg cuts that helped elongate her legs. The waistband sat a few inches below her navel, which showcased plenty of skin across her midsection, including her taut tummy and abs.

Meg left her brunette locks loose as she rocked a wavy hairstyle. She let the long tresses fall down her back. She sported a ring and a visor hat in one of the pictures.

Meg paired the post with a short caption. She wrote something about her astrological sign.

Like many of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The share received more than 17,200 likes and over 150 comments in less than a day. Countless fans dropped compliments and praise, while several eager supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with their choice of emoji.

“YOU LOOK SO BOMB,” one of her fans wrote, adding emoji at the end of the comment.

“Just letting you know that I will be using the first pic as my phone’s wallpaper,” added another follower.

“Oh god! You are so beautiful and sexy!” gushed a third admirer.