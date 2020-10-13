Brielle Biermann’s ‘Got Mail’ In A Pink Crop Top And Skintight Pants

The reality star's showing off her figure and getting her mail.

Brielle Biermann showed off her toned figure while posing by her mailbox for a new Instagram post. The Don’t Be Tardy star stunned in three new snaps shared over the weekend as she rocked a crop top and skintight pants.

The October 12 upload showed the 23-year-old reality star curbside as she got a parcel. In the first picture, she pulled out the package with her right hand and flaunted a sliver of her toned middle in a slinky lettuce edge top. She paired it with velvet effect high-waisted brown pants that hugged her curves and flared at the bottom.

She paired the ensemble with pointed white heels and had her extra long, dark brunette hair wavy and cascading down her back.

In the second snap, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter bent down to get a better look inside the black and gold mailbox, which featured a crown on the outside. She grabbed the package and stepped onto the curb with a huge smile on her face in the third and final photo.

She showed off her long, pink manicure that matched her cropped t-shirt and accessorized with two gold bangles and string bracelets.

In the caption, Brielle told her 1.3 million followers that her outfit was from Shein. She treated them to a contest to win a gift card and shared a discount code. She tagged the brand’s two accounts on the first photo.

Plenty of fans heaped praise on the former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and social media influencer in the comments.

“Bod goals,” one person wrote.

“You’re so beautiful,” another commented with a red heart and praising hands emoji.

“So beautiful brielle!!!!!” a third said with two star eye faces.

The post also caught the attention of Brielle’s famous mom.

“Obsessed,” Kim Zolciak-Biermann commented with three heart eye emoji.

Brielle’s latest upload has received more than 22,700 likes and over 340 comments.

The latest sizzling post came shortly after Ariana Biermann’s older sister flashed some skin last week when she celebrated Don’t Be Tardy‘s return to Bravo for Season 8 on October 6.

In another photo snapped on the street, Brielle rocked a plunging black top and had a pink bucket hat pulled down low as she flaunted her décolletage and shared her excitement.

“Don’t Be Tardy season 8 airs in less than 30 minutes east coast! So excited and feeling so blessed,” she captioned the upload with a white heart, fairy, and a sparkle emoji.