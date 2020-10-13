Liz Katz Gives Sexy Mirror Show & Flaunts Busty Cleavage In Two-Weeks Postpartum Video

Cosplay model Liz Katz showed off her two-week postpartum figure in a video that she posted to social media platform Instagram on Monday, October 12. In the clip, she flaunted her trim figure and busty chest.

The model wore a casual outfit that consisted of a gray top and black track pants. The top was sleeveless and featured a low-cut neckline that left her enviable cleavage on display. The material wrapped around her abdomen, clinging lightly to her figure and showing viewers that her belly is nearly back to its normal size. A large Anime tattoo could be seen on Liz’s upper right arm. The black pants included a white stripe up the sides and contoured to her petite lower body.

To complete the look, Liz wore her blond tresses in a half-up style that left part of her hair spilling down her back and over her shoulders and the other half in a high ponytail. Several loose strands hung in front to frame her face.

Liz appeared to have filmed the clip in her bedroom. She stood in front of a large mirror that was bordered in a gold frame. A bed and other bedroom fixtures made up the background of the frame. As Liz filmed the selfie video, she showed off her Halloween-themed phone case, which was decorated in white ghosts.

The short clip began with Liz holding a strand of hair in one hand as she held her phone with the other and dangled it in front of the mirror. She made a series of silly faces for the camera and shook her head back and forth. She then began moving her hips and waist as she alternated between looking directly at her phone and then at her reflection. As the video came to an end, Liz drew her hips in wide circles and squinted at her reflection.

In the caption of the post, Liz shared that she’s currently two-weeks postpartum and that although she’s feeling tired, she’s in high spirits. Following the birth of her baby, she took a brief hiatus from the social media site, presumably to focus on recovery and her child.

Liz’s latest post earned nearly 20,000 likes and a few hundred comments from her adoring fans within the first several hours of appearing on Instagram. Many of her followers wanted to know more about her baby while others congratulated the new bundle of joy.

“Congrats on the new addition to the family,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.