Hanna Oberg Flaunts Chiseled Physique & Peachy Booty While Performing Intense Workout Session

Fitness model Hanna Oberg posted a new workout video set to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, October 12, in which she flaunted her chiseled physique while training her upper body.

For the workout, Hanna wore a matching sports bra and leggings outfit from activewear brand Gymshark. The top featured a straight-cut band across the chest and spaghetti straps securing it across her shoulders. It left plenty of skin exposed, drawing the eye to her sculpted arms, shoulders, and back. The leggings sat just below Hanna’s belly button and contoured to the curves of her hips and peachy booty. They also outlined her bulky quads, while extending to her ankles. A gap between the top and bottoms teased Hanna’s toned tummy.

The model completed the outfit with a pair of white socks and sneakers. She accessorized with an exercise watch and pulled her long, brunette waves up into a high ponytail that alternated between trailing down her back and over her shoulders throughout the session.

The fitness routine took place in an indoor gym studio space where a variety of weight-lifting equipment could be seen in the background of the frame. Hanna carried out most of the moves on a cable machine and made use of a variety of attachments. She used a black mat for the final move. All five of the exercises were split into a separate video clip in the post.

The first exercise was the basic pull-up, which Hanna performed on a high bar. She was filmed from behind, allowing her followers to get an eyeful of her bulky back muscles. She moved into the bicep curl to upper press in the second slide, pulling up toward her chest and head with a cable bar. The third slide showed the reverse grip row. Hanna once again used the machine to complete the exercise.

Following the reverse grip row came the cheat fly superset with diamond push-ups. Hanna pulled two cables in toward her chest for a few reps and then dropped to the floor for the push-ups. The final clip featured an abs circuit.

In the caption of the post, Hanna wrote out the exercises and added the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each. She told her followers that they all needed some upper-body sweat to kickstart the week, which prompted her to upload the full circuit.

The model’s fans gave the videos plenty of love, leaving more than 30,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first day.