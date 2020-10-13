‘DWTS’ Fans Claim Song Choice For Jesse Metcalfe & Sharna Burgess Was The Reason They Were Eliminated

They felt the couple had so much more to demostrate on the ballroom floor.

Fans of Dancing with the Stars say the song choice given to Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess was the reason they were eliminated during ’80s night. The twosome, whose overall scores had improved weekly throughout the competition, found themselves in the bottom two alongside Peta Murgatroyd and Vernon Davis, and were sent home by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

The couple performed a tango to “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears. The original 1985 hit was not used for the show. Rather, a reworked version was used so that the twosome could keep to the beat of the tune for one of the most challenging ballroom dances a novice dancer can learn.

The complexities of the tango include continuous movement around the floor and partners’ upper bodies remaining close while their feet are in constant motion. This, along with the strange timing of the music, was what caused the former Desperate Housewives star’s performance to fall flat, according to fans.

“The song picked for them to was a terrible choice for the Tango,” wrote one fan in the comments section of a photo of the performers posted to the show’s Instagram page.

“100% agree with this! THAT was not an appropriate tune. I would have a hard time connecting to it too,” penned a second follower.

“Rooting for Jesse! I think the music choice just didn’t fit the dance at all,” explained a third Instagram user.

“Love the song just not for that dance! I felt bad because he truly was trying very hard,” wrote a fourth fan.

DWTS uploaded a sequence of four photos to their official Instagram page which showed some of Jesse and Sharna’s most memorable moments during what would be their final performance.

Jesse sported a white suit that was paired with a blue patterned shirt and white dance shoes. He wore a curly wig atop his head and kept his facial stubble neat and trimmed as a nod to a trendy look of the decade made popular by Don Johnson on the television show Miami Vice.

Sharna’s hair was fashioned into a massive curly updo that featured pink highlights. She wore thick, gold hoops on her earlobes. A stunning purple gown clung to her every curve. Her dress featured a deep v-neckline and a thigh-high slit. It was cinched at the waist by a thick black belt with a large, gold buckle.