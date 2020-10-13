Lauren Simpson Flaunts Fit Figure In Tiny Booty Shorts & Low-Cut Bra For Lower Body Home Workout

Fitness model Lauren Simpson posted a new workout video series to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, October 13, in which she flaunted her enviable physique while training her lower body.

For the workout, Lauren wore a matching sports bra and booty shorts outfit in a pink camouflage color. The top featured a low neckline and black straps securing it across the model’s shoulders. It left plenty of skin exposed along Lauren’s upper body, drawing the eye to her sculpted arms, shoulders, and back. A strip of toned tummy was also left on display. The shorts rose high on her waist and extended to the very tops of her thighs, giving viewers an eyeful of her muscular legs. She completed the outfit with a pair of white socks and gray-and-silver sneakers.

Lauren pulled her long, platinum-blond tresses back into a low ponytail that trailed down her back to her booty and tucked several loose strands behind her ears. She accessorized with glitzy stud earrings and flaunted a set of manicured nails throughout the videos.

The fitness session took place in what appeared to be Lauren’s living room, where she placed a black exercise mat on the wood flooring. She also made use of a dining room chair and a pair of wooden dumbbells to complete the routine. She demonstrated a total of seven exercises, each split into an individual video clip.

The routine began with the B-stance hip thrust, which Lauren performed with her back against the chair. She placed a weight on her lap and pushed her hips up toward the ceiling. She moved into skater squats to kickbacks next, balancing on one leg to complete the set. The third move was the single leg box squat, which once again required the use of the dining room chair.

The fourth exercise in the circuit was the heel elevated lateral lunge, which was followed by the B-stance deadlift to reverse lunge. The sock slider curl alternating to double combo was featured in the sixth clip while Lauren completed the routine with the B-stance squat pulse to jump. This final move incorporated the use of a red resistance band, which Lauren wrapped around her thighs.

In the caption of the post, Lauren wrote out the moves and added the number of reps and sets trainees should do for each. She also wrote that the video set is a sample of a home-based workout from her Glow Up Challenge program.

Just within the first couple hours, the lower body circuit earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments from the fitness trainer’s adoring fans.