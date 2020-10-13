Adrienne Bailon Poses In Short Cream Dress & Her Moms Trench Coat: ‘For Rainy Days In New York’

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to update her followers with a number of new snapshots of herself.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” hitmaker stunned in a cream dress that fell above her knees. As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, the garment was low-cut and featured buttons going up the middle. Bailon wrapped herself up in a beige trench coat, which she left undone. She paired the look with dark brown leather heels that displayed her pedicured toes that were painted with white polish. Bailon accessorized herself with a chain, rings, a gold watch, and a couple of bracelets on her right ankle. She styled her long, straight brunette hair down with a middle part and kept her fingernails short for the occasion.

The 36-year-old treated her fans to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Bailon was snapped on a wooden staircase up-close. She rested one elbow on her knee and held onto her coat with the other. The former 3LW member gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and her lips slightly parted.

In the next slide, Bailon leaned back and touched the side of her hair while resting her other hand on her upper thigh.

In the third and final frame, Bailon looked down and while her locks draped in front of her.

For her caption, she thanked her mom for letting her “steal” her coat that was originally purchased at H&M.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 80,000 likes and over 360 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.1 million followers.

“Definitely aging backwards, so beautiful,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful from head to toe!!! You always look so amazing, love your outfit. Hope you’re having a wonderful day so far,” another person shared.

“Omg you’re so stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“You are so beautiful! I LOVE that hair color!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white bandeau top that displayed her toned midriff. The singer wore the item of clothing with cream, loose-fitting, high-waisted pants that were tied up at the front. Bailon sported her brunette locks off her face and tied it up in a bun. She accessorized with numerous rings, bracelets, and a pair of gold hoop earrings while keeping her nails short.