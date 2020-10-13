How Kelly Clarkson And Gwen Stefani Bonded Over ‘Sh*tty’ Divorces On ‘The Voice’

The coaches have both had high-profile splits.

Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani opened up about how their divorces brought them closer as both returned to work as coaches on The Voice for Season 19. The two spoke candidly about their past splits in a new interview where Gwen admitted that although she didn’t have any specific advice, she encouraged Kelly to put her feelings into music.

Gwen had a very highly publicized split from her the father of her three children and her husband of 14 years, Gavin Rossdale, that was finalized in 2016, while Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage in June.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer, who’s now happily dating Blake Shelton, explained to Entertainment Tonight that they’re “both blessed” that they can use their songs as an “outlet.”

She added that she’s heard some of Kelly’s new music about her divorce which will tell her side of the story.

“God, definitely, you know, opens a window when a door just closes, it’s true,” Gwen continued.

“To be able to be heartbroken or sad or whatever it is, it’s just fueling whatever her purpose is to be a songwriter, and a singer, and that will… eventually contribute back into the world and that’s what her whole purpose is for… We all have to go through sad times, heartache, and if you look at it like, this is a test… that’s a good way to kinda get to the other side, because everybody gets to the other side eventually.”

The star shared how she and the “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker have grown so close it’s like hanging out with a “girlfriend” on set and said she’s learned a lot from her.

Trae Patton / NBC

Kelly also got very candid during the chat about being open with her fans when it comes to her life and relationships.

She explained that she’s not been as honest as she could have been via outlets like The Kelly Clarkson Show because their children are involved. The original American Idol winner is mom to 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington while Brandon is dad to a teenage son and daughter, Savannah and Seth, from a previous relationship.

“It is the worst. I mean, the past few months have been horribly sad,” she continued.

Kelly added that there’s no one person to blame for her divorce, but added that it’s “a really sh*tty thing.”

Kelly and Gwen will return to screens for Season 19 of The Voice alongside Blake and John Legend when it returns to NBC on October 19, but have been filming together for the past few weeks. Though Gwen and the country superstar are able to be close to one another because they live together, Kelly and John had to stay away in line with social distancing guidelines.

The “I Dare You” singer said it “sucks” having to keep her distance but admitted she enjoyed seeing Gwen and her boyfriend of around five years being close because it brought a little “normalcy” to the show.

Kelly’s words came shortly after Blake opened up about how much he’s enjoyed having Gwen back after Nick Jonas departed last season. The “God’s Country” hitmaker called her taking back her chair “comforting.”