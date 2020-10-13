Clare Crawley Fires Back After She’s Called ‘The Oldest Bachelorette’ By Angry Suitor In Explosive Trailer

'The Bachelorette' star flips out after a disgruntled date age-shames her.

Clare Crawley exploded in a new promo for The Bachelorette.

In an extended, two-minute teaser posted to Instagram, the 39-year-old star of the ABC dating show made it clear that she’s looking for an engagement ring and not games during her fifth go-around on the reality TV franchise.

After acknowledging that this might be her “last chance” to find love, Clare was age-shamed by suitor Yosef Aborady, 30, who angrily said he expected “way more from the oldest Bachelorette.”

In the clip, Clare was seen telling someone that the reason she is “the oldest bachelorette” is because she didn’t settle for men like that.

Spoiler king Reality Steve previously touched on the incident in his column by revealing that Yosef was eliminated before a rose ceremony after he was caught trash-talking Clare.

The clip also made it appear as though a group of Clare’s guys banded together and threatened to quit the show due to her instant adoration of contestant Dale Moss. One guy was heard saying Dale may not be who Clare thinks he is as a shot of her cozied up in bed with the hunky football player was shown.

“How about the 15 of us walk out?” another contestant said after saying things could get “crazy.’

Later, Bachelorette host Chris Harrison was shown teasing trouble in paradise. After admitting he can’t “fathom” how the men will process his news, contestants were seen asking if there will be a new Bachelorette.

“I didn’t expect the process to be cut short,” one suitor said before the now-famous clip of Harrison telling Clare has officially “blown up The Bachelorette” was once again played.

The trailer can be viewed below.

In the comments section to the teaser, some fans said the explosive promo was giving them anxiety. Other commenters speculated that Clare fast-forwarded to the Fanasty Suite level with Dale and lost her spot as The Bachelorette. But others noted that past series stars such as Kaitlyn Bristowe slept with suitors pre-Fantasy Suite and didn’t lose their spot as ABC’s lead.

Other viewers said the new promo has left them with more questions than answers.

What is known is that filming for Clare’s season of the rose-filled reality show was delayed by months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once production did pick up, it took place in a quarantined bubble at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California.

Spoilers have indicated that Clare quit filming The Bachelorette in less than two weeks after falling in love with Dale, and that she was replaced by fan-favorite Taysia Adams, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.