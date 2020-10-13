Cris Cyborg Says Highly Anticipated UFC Rematch Fight With Amanda Nunes Is In Dana White’s Control

Professional fighter Cris Justino, better known by her nickname Cyborg, stated she would like a rematch against the UFC’s current reigning champion, Amanda Nunes, according to a report from TMZ. The last time the two fought each together was nearly two years ago, on December 29, 2018. Although Cyborg is no longer in the UFC, she felt confident she would stand a chance if there was another brawl scheduled with Nunes.

Nunes is widely considered the UFC’s greatest female fighter of all time, as she has won several matches against the best competitors in the league, including Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, and Germaine de Randamie. Her current overall record is 20 wins and only four losses throughout her entire 12-year career. Her last loss was recorded almost six years ago against Cat Zingano in 2014.

As for Cyborg, she now competes in an alternate mixed martial arts league called Bellator Fighting Championships, which consists of tournament-style competitions instead of main card events, according to Bleacher Report. She reportedly changed leagues due to a career-long feud with UFC president Dana White.

“Respect is the most important thing,” she stated regarding the switch.

Now, the 35-year-old wants another opportunity to compete against Nunes and said in order to make it happen, it is all in the hands of White.

“I know everybody wants to see [Cyborg-Nunes rematch] fight. Let’s make this fight happen. Ya know? I don’t have opportunity to do the rematch before. But, for sure in the future, if Dana White would like to do, I’d like to do,” she stated through a virtual interview.

“Let’s wait and see what’s gonna happen. We’re open for that. [Bellator president] Scott Coker’s open for [the cross-promotion fight]. Just the other side has to agree,” she added.

The last time the two met did not go as Cyborg would have hoped, as her competitor knocked her out in under one minute. She landed several huge punches early in the match, which threw off Cyborg’s balance. That night, Nunes became the first female to win championship titles in two separate divisions. Despite the loss, Cyborg remained humble, and she hugged Nunes after getting brief medical attention, according to CBS Sports.

Steve Marcus / Getty Images

Neither Nunes nor a member of her training staff has yet to comment on whether they are interested in the clash, but it is expected that fans would highly anticipate the competition as much as they did a couple of years ago.

Cyborg will need to focus on her upcoming battle in the meantime, which is scheduled on Thursday against Arlene Blencowe.