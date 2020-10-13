‘DWTS’ Fans Get Goosebumps Over Johnny Weir’s Stunning Contemporary Performance

Dancing with the Stars fans got goosebumps over Johnny Weir’s stunning contemporary dance alongside first-season pro Britt Stewart during 80s night. They praised not only the choreography but the overall look and feel of the performance, that showcased the best attributes of Olympic figure skater and gave the twosome the highest scores of the season thus far.

While other celebrities and pros took the fashion and music of the decade of the 1980s and used it in a more lighthearted nature, Johnny and Britt’s performance to “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler appeared to be more of a dynamic expression of what fans of the athlete knew he had in him all along: a passion for movement as well as the ability to express his deepest emotions in the ballroom.

In a videotaped package that aired prior to the couple taking the floor, Johnny appeared to have difficulty grasping the rather complicated choreography of a style that is more expressive and freeform and does not have the standard ballroom techniques he had become used to throughout the last month of rehearsals. To assist her partner, the pro brought him back to the ice as a way to help him get back in his element. There he rehearsed the routine and stated he was ready to “crush it” after feeling confidence he did not have in the show’s rehearsal rooms.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli praised Britt for her dynamic choreography and Johnny for his artistry. Prior to the couple’s presentation of their scores, Johnny expressed his thanks for the chance to express himself through this routine. He stated he was happy to be able to be lyrical and elegant and pretty in their staging.

In the end, the couple was awarded perfect 10s from Carrie Ann and Derek and a 9 from Bruno, adding up to a total of 29 out of 30 overall points.

Fans of the series applauded the athlete for a stunning showcase of movement.

“That was my favorite of the night!! Goosebumps,” penned one follower.

“Yesss!!! I loved the performance and the quality of his dancing it was immaculate,” wrote a second fan.

“That was absolutely beautiful! You really looked like you were in your element. Well deserved 10’s!” remarked a third Instagram user in the comments section of the post.

“Love to watch you dance Johnny Weir. Love how confident you are being YOU!” applauded a fourth fan of the celebrity’s conviction.