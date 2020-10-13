Ashley Alexis Slays In Sexy Black Lace Lingerie

Curvy beauty Ashley Alexiss kicked off the week with a sizzling Instagram post, tantalizing followers by posing in bed in seductive black lace lingerie. The steamy upload captured her in profile, teasing rather than revealing her voluptuous assets. Ashley looked both sultry and demure as she lay on her tummy, burying her ample chest in a soft pillow. The photo was cropped just below the hip, spotlighting her round posterior and perfectly displaying the sinuous curve of her back.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model opted for a two-piece set sporting a chic floral print that contributed little in terms of coverage. The outfit included cheeky bottoms that hugged her curvaceous rear end, which featured red garter belts and a coquettish, matching bow on the back. Likewise, the bra had red shoulder straps, which were almost concealed by Ashley’s cascading locks. Both pieces were further adorned with a delicate scalloped trim that further drew the eye to her curves.

The 29-year-old accessorized with a fiery-red lipstick, giving off femme fatale vibes as she gazed over her shoulder at the camera with an alluring smile. She infused sophistication into the smoking-hot look with a classy, puff hairstyle, rocking elegant curls that tumbled down her back. Ashely leaned her forehead against her palm, posing with her hands raised and her elbows bent. Her wavy hair framed her face, emphasizing her beautiful features.

The blond bombshell appeared to be in a baldachin bed decorated with a beige canopy and matching sheets. The light-toned colors made her dark attire pop out even more, while also complementing her golden tresses. The room was flooded with plenty of natural light coming in through a large window in the background. Several plants added a pop of color to the stylish interior, lending a tropical feel to the romantic décor. A metal pole was visible in the forefront of the shot, interrupting the flow of her curves and further accentuating the swell of her posterior.

In classic Ashley style, the model penned a hilarious caption for her post, jokingly putting her being stuck in quarantine down to failure to forward good luck emails. She tagged her husband, Travis Yohe, in the photo and added a “QuarantineLife” hashtag.

The upload earned a lot of appreciation from her online admirers, who clicked the like button on her photo more than 20,650 times in the span of 13 hours. Her supporters also left a little shy of 200 comments on her post, gushing over her “GODDESS curves” and “hypnotic and succulent” body.

“Red lips [four hearts] curvy hips,” quipped one person, ending with three fire emoji.

“Wow she never disappoints,” read another message.

Fans also seemed to enjoy Ashley’s humor, dropping funny replies to her caption.

“Your life looks amazing. And I did forward the email to 20 people, didn’t help,” wrote a third Instagrammer, followed by “youaredoingfine” and “lifeisgood” hashtags.

“I always regret not emailing back the Nigerian prince and taking him up on his offer of 15 million,” chimed in a fourth follower.

The update came just three days after the gorgeous Bostonian claimed the attention of her audience with a scorching lingerie pic that flaunted her busty cleavage.