Tarsha Whitmore Slays In A Scandalous Lavender Lingerie Set

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 852,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a simple yet sexy snap in which she rocked a lavender lingerie set that showcased her curvaceous figure. The photo was captured in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha perched on the edge of a large bed covered in white linens. A bare cream-colored wall in the background contributed to the neutral backdrop, which allowed the pastel tones of Tarsha’s underwear to take center stage.

The set she wore was from the brand Lounge Underwear, a label Tarsha has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the label’s own page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, so her fans would know where to get the garments.

Tarsha’s bra was crafted from a feminine material in a pale lavender hue with a deeper purple floral pattern atop it. Straps with delicate trim along the sides stretched over her shoulders, and the same trim bordered the bra cups, accentuating her ample assets. The bra displayed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the purple hues looked stunning against Tarsha’s bronzed skin.

She paired the top with matching underwear that incorporated the same delicate fabric. The bottoms dipped low in the front, leaving plenty of her flat stomach on display, and extended high over her hips on both sides. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass shape, as the sides settled right at her natural waist, and they also elongated her incredible legs.

Tarsha’s long locks were pulled back in a messy bun, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her flawless features. She rested one hand on the bedding behind her and placed the other on her voluptuous hip as she gazed off into the distance for the shot, flaunting her curves.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 2,200 likes within just 14 minutes of going live. It also racked up 41 comments from her eager audience.

“Dead! Purple looks so good on you,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving the ensemble.

“Gorgeous,” another chimed in.

“So pretty,” a third fan remarked.

“Sexy and fiery,” yet another follower commented, including two flame emoji to underscore his compliment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha thrilled her fans by sharing two steamy snaps taken while she was out enjoying a night on the town. She showcase her bombshell body in a strapless black mini dress that her ample assets nearly spilled out of, and had her hair styled in a sleek high ponytail with a glamorous vibe. She held a lychee martini in her hand as she posed for both snaps, looking gorgeous.