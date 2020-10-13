Kylie Jenner Slays A Brown Leather Ensemble In Las Vegas

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself while enjoying time in Sin City. The reality star is no stranger to slaying with her outfit and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

Jenner stunned in a knitted brown triangular top that featured thin straps that went around her neck. She displayed a hint of her decolletage, which was left bare. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted leather pants of the same color that were fairly loose-fitted. Jenner wrapped herself up in a jacket of the same material with gold hardware. She opted for a textured bag which matched her top and pointy heels. Jenner kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore dangling earrings. She rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with white polish and styled her brunette hair up in a high ponytail.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jenner was captured by a fancy hallway next to a large piece of artwork in a gold frame. She gazed to her right while tilting her head to the side slightly.

In the next slide, Jenner gave the camera lens full eye contact while raising her left hand.

In the third frame, she touched her chest and showed off her pointy nails while looking fixated on something to her right.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 4.3 million likes and over 13,00 comments, proving to be very popular with her 197.9 million followers.

“You’re so pretty! Gorgeous!” one user wrote.

“Whatever you wear is suits on you. You are the legend. Looking so so beautiful,” another person shared.

“Such an impressive young woman! what an amazing future you have – it will only skyrocket,” remarked a third fan.

“Do you have any idea that how beautiful you look!” a fourth admirer commented.

According to the Daily Mail, Jenner posed in the marble-laden halls at the luxury Wynn hotel in Las Vegas. The makeup entrepreneur was allegedly in town for Cardi B’s birthday party.

Making headlines and having an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jenner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white crop top paired with light blue denim jeans for a series of sultry pics. Jenner completed her look with white lace-up sneakers that had a dash of color on them. The business mogul sported her locks down and placed a bucket hat over her hair that featured a check print.