WWE Rumors: ‘Raw’ Tag Team Might Be Splitting Up Soon, Report Speculates

According to a new report, WWE might have planted the seeds for yet another tag team breakup on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. With the recently concluded brand draft resulting in a number of teams and stables getting split up, it appears that The Miz and John Morrison could be next, following an in-ring attack from Lars Sullivan.

As recapped by WrestlingNews.co, the attack happened during an installment of the Miz TV in-ring talk show, just as Miz and Morrison were discussing the possibility of their old Dirt Sheet segment making its debut on the red brand. At that point, Sullivan entered the ring to interrupt the segment, and while he seemingly intended to beat down on both men, it was only Morrison who was left inside the ring to face the 330-pounder.

As seen in the video below, Miz mostly stood outside the ring after he was thrown out and only made what looked like a half-hearted effort to save his partner.

“This appears to be the start of a split between Morrison and Miz since it was made clear to fans watching that Miz allowed his friend to be sacrificed,” the publication continued.

While it’s unclear how WWE will proceed with booking the possible split, it appears that Sullivan won’t play a further role in the aforementioned storyline going forward. As noted on Sportskeeda’s 2020 WWE Draft roundup, the returning superstar was drafted by SmackDown on the second night of the event, while Miz and Morrison went to Raw on the first night.

In the event the two longtime friends end up at odds with each other and ultimately break up, they will be joining Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery — the pair they were feuding with during their final months on the blue brand — as yet another duo to disband during or after the draft. As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Lana and Natalya’s partnership also came to an end on Monday as both women were picked by opposite brands.

During their time on SmackDown, The Miz and Morrison enjoyed some success shortly after the latter returned to the company after close to a decade working for other promotions. The pair briefly held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships early this year before moving on to a lengthy rivalry against Heavy Machinery, with the heelish duo working together to gain control of Otis’ Money in the Bank briefcase but still failing to do so at the time they were moved to the Raw roster.