‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Explains Post-Show Absence And Reveals If She’ll Dance Next Week

Peta's revealing why she abruptly left the studio after landing in the bottom two.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd opened up about why she left the studio immediately after she and her dance partner Vernon Davis were almost eliminated during Monday’s (October 12) show.

Peta and Vernon landed in the bottom two alongside Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess, with the latter sent home by the judges. While the couples routinely stick around after the episode to speak to the press, the Australian mom of one was MIA and took to Twitter to explain her abrupt exit.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s wife revealed that she’d suffered an injury to her neck during ’80s night, where she and Vernon performed a Tango to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer”, and thanked fans for their concerned messages.

“Sorry everyone tonight on @DancingABC I was absent from our spots after our dance,” Peta said in a tweet, which can be seen here.

“I pulled my neck and had to run to therapy. I’ll be ok but I needed to get it seen to ASAP. Thanks for the concern.”

The 34-year-old star sent love to fans and confirmed she’s doing okay, as she said she’ll be back next Monday.

“I’m looking forward to next week,” she added with four kisses.

Several fans sent love and well wishes to the longtime DWTS pro, with many pointing out that they noticed she seemed to be in some discomfort when she left the ballroom.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

“Glad you got treatment right away! Hope you feel LOTS better very very soon!,” one person tweeted.

“Yeah noticed you twinge seemingly in discomfort. Massage those knots away. Feel better,” another said.

“I noticed the pain. It seemed like the dip off of the step had a jolt to it. Feel better!!” a third fan responded.

Peta’s tweet has received more than 1,000 likes.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba also spoke about Peta’s injury after the show and shared how easy it is to “tweak” something while doing routines inspired by the ’80s.

“She’ll be dancing next week so I hope she’s okay and takes care of her neck,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Though Peta didn’t get to share her thoughts with press after the show, this week’s elimination was no doubt a tough one for her.

The star is notoriously close to her fellow DWTS pro Sharna and the two are often spotted having fun together on social media.

In a video posted to both of their Instagram accounts last month, the duo shared some laughs as Peta put her pal through a tough booty toning workout routine as part of her Dance & Co. online classes.