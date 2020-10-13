Nicole Thorne Shows Off Voluptuous Chest In Different Bikini Tops: ‘Red Or Pink?’

Australian model Nicole Thorne got the attention of her 1.4 million followers Tuesday morning with an eye-popping display of her cleavage. The beauty uploaded a video in which she modeled two different bikini tops — one red and the other pink — and the post got her fans to buzzing.

The clip was presented in what appeared to be a TikTok video that captured Nicole from the waist up. Dappled sunlight from a window fell across her chest, accentuating her taut abs.

The video began by showing Nicole in her home wearing a red swimsuit top. The number had a low-cut neckline that made her cleavage a focal point. It also featured a flirty cutout section below her breasts which had straps that tied into a loopy bow. Gazing into the lens, she placed a pair of matching heart-shaped sunglasses on her face while she struck a sexy pose and tilted her head back and forth. She smiled before removing the shades with her right hand.

With her left hand, Nicole immediately placed a bubble gum-colored pair of the same kind of glasses on her face. The clip jumped to showing her in a matching bandeau-style bikini top. The cups were square and gathered at the tops and bottoms, flashing her cleavage. Her trim tummy was also visible. She gave the camera a sultry look as she peered over the edge of the sunglasses.

Nicole wore her hair parted int he middle and styled in waves that fell over her shoulders.

The popular influencer also sported a dark polish on her nails.

In the caption, she tagged retailer Sunglass Spot for the fun shades. She also asked her fans which color the liked the most.

Some of her admirers had a favorite.

“Love both, but pink is my favourite,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Red, brings out your eye colour,” another comment read.

Others seemed to have a hard time deciding and simply complimented Nicole on her stunning she looked in both colors.

“Your are crazy gorgeous!” gushed a third follower.

“You should be arrested for being so hot, you know? I’m going to handcuff you the next time I see you,” joked a fourth fan.

Nicole uploaded another post a few minutes afterward posting the original clip that was a single frame of her in the pink top, indicating that it was her favorite.

Last month, Nicole shared a post that saw her flaunting her fabulous figure in a black bikini and a pair of unique, flame-shaped shades while she took a dip in a pool.