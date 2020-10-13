Tyra Banks Accused Of Throwing ‘DWTS’ Crew Under The Bus As She Addresses Elimination Blunder On Live Show

The 'Dancing With the Stars' host opened the live show by explaining why last week's mishap wasn't her fault.

Tyra Banks addressed the behind-the-scenes mixup that took place on Dancing With the Stars last Monday but not everyone appreciated her explanation.

One week after she read the wrong couples’ names during the results portion of the show, the new host of the ABC dance-off explained what went down behind the scenes – and reiterated why no one of it was her fault.

After making a grand entrance into the ballroom, catwalk-style, Tyra opened the live ’80s-themed edition of the competition by saying she wanted to “clear something up that happened” while “we” were announcing the results on the previous week’s show.

“What you did not see was that a technical issue behind the scenes caused the names on my cards to be listed incorrectly. But we carried on and the correct results were given, and that’s what you did see, and that is what matters.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

In a series of comments to new posts on the official DWTS Instagram page, many viewers slammed Tyra for placing blame on others and then giving herself pat on the back.

“Smh. Gotta make sure she lets everyone know it WAS NOT her fault on last week’s results. Get outta here!!” one viewer wrote.

“Exactly so unprofessional of her to blame the crew. You know they must despise her,” another added.

Other longtime viewers pointed out that there were never such glitches during the first 28 seasons when Tom Bergeron was the host of Dancing With the Stars.

“There were never any technical difficulties until now,” one commenter chimed in. “This show is awful! I used to love it and watched every episode. Not anymore. Yuck.”

“Yeah right ‘technical glitch’ it’s a TYRA glitch,” another added. “Dancing with the Stars execs LISTEN UP– get rid of Tyra!…It’s painful to watch.”

On Twitter, other fans of the series acknowledged that while the awkward elimination mishap may not have been Tyra’s fault, it was awkward that she brought it up once again after already explaining it multiple times on social media and in interviews.

Last Monday, DWTS fans were stunned when Tyra was forced to pause the elimination announcement and call Cheer star Monica Aldama and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy back on stage after originally deeming them “safe.” At the time, the host explained that there had been an error and that Monica and Val were actually one of the lowest-scoring couples and in jeopardy of going home. In the end, judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough “saved” them and sent home Anne Heche and Kep Motsepe instead.