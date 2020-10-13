Isabella Buscemi Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Sheer Mesh Lingerie

Italian-Cuban beauty Isabella Buscemi served up a provocative look for her 2.3 million Instagram followers Monday, flashing her incredible curves in sheer mesh lingerie. The Miami-based model and influencer struck a sultry pose, standing with her legs spread and stretching her body as she raised both hands above her head. She was snapped against a plush, upholstered backdrop that was almost the same color as her blonde locks, allowing her racy attire to take center stage.

Isabella’s three-piece set was a subtle lavender shade that looked flattering against her bronzed tan, emphasizing her all-over glow. It included a balconette bra that showed off her cleavage and skimpy, high-cut bottoms that flaunted her curvy hips and thighs. The ensemble was complete with a sexy garter belt, which sat high on her waist, framing her toned tummy and accentuating her trim midriff.

The outfit left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight for her audience to admire thanks to its gauzy fabric. In fact, the bra was completely see-through save for a ruffled trim that draped down the low-cut neckline, censoring her nipples. Likewise, her navel piercing was fully visible through the garter belt, which was embellished with ruffled details on the sides. The lingerie was further adorned with discrete, black polka dots that added little in terms of coverage.

Isabella added a few accessories to finish off the smoking-hot look, rocking sparkling stud earrings and a pendant necklace that spelled out her name. The 23-year-old opted for a chic, black manicure that complemented her outfit. She styled her long tresses in loose waves that tumbled over her shoulder, framing her décolletage and calling even more attention to her perky chest.

In her caption, the Bang Energy elite model remarked on the Barbie vibe of her attire, leading one fan to comment, “You are a real life Barbie omg so unbelievably stunning,” followed by a heart-eyes and heart emoji.

The photo was geotagged at Casa Malca, a beach resort in Tulum, Mexico. Just last week, Isabella shared a pair of sizzling snaps from the same location, wherein she posed in bed in ultra-revealing butterfly lingerie. That post has amassed more than 72,700 likes to date.

Her latest upload also fared exceptionally well, racking up over 30,850 likes in the first 11 hours of being online. Isabella’s supporters also flocked to the comments to praise her beauty and seductive appearance, leaving 730-plus messages on her photo.

“Wow! You look simply perfect,” wrote one person, offering Isabella a string of roses via emoji.

“PURPLISCIOUS,” read a second message, encased within a set of purple hearts.

“You’re so damn hot, goals!!” chimed in another smitten fan.