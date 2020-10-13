Kelsie Jean Smeby Channels ‘Natural Island Vibes’ In A Skimpy Red Polka-Dot Bikini

Brunette bombshell Kelsie Jean Smeby thrilled her 761,000 Instagram followers with her latest post from the Maldives, in which she showcased her ample assets in a skimpy bikini. The photo was a close-up shot, although a few details of Kelsie’s tropical surroundings were visible in the background, including wood detailing on the ceiling as well as a large window partially covered with semi-sheer curtains which allowed the natural sunlight to shine into the space.

Kelsie’s look was from the brand Berry Beachy Swimwear, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, so her followers would know where to get the look.

The bikini top featured narrow triangular cups that could barely contain her ample assets, leaving a generous amount of cleavage on display as well as plenty of side boob as her curves threatened to escape from the tiny garment. Thin straps stretched around her neck, and the fabric was a bold red hue with white polka dots. The vibrant colors of the piece were stunning against Kelsie’s bronzed skin, and she appeared to have a thin sheen of sweat on her curvaceous figure in the picture.

Kelsie added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a necklace with a delicate gold chain and oval-shaped pendant that hung between her cleavage. She also had on a pair of large embellished hoop earrings that drew more attention to her stunning features.

Her brunette locks were styled in a tousled, effortless look, with a few silky tresses hanging in front of her face. She peered through her hair at the camera, flashing a sultry gaze that highlighted her piercing eyes, and had her lips slightly parted in the tantalizing snap.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 12,500 likes within 10 hours, including a like from blond bombshell Khloe Terae. It also received 348 comments from Kelsie’s audience.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one fan wrote, captivated by Kelsie’s beauty.

“So much sexiness,” another added, adding a flame emoji to the comment.

“Mesmerizing eyes and sexy lips a true LA Diva,” a third fan remarked.

“Such a fox,” yet another follower chimed in, pairing the compliment with a trio of heart eyes emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelsie treated her followers to another steamy share from the Maldives. In that particular shot, she perched on a circular outdoor seat that appeared to be hanging from the roof with thick white ropes. She rocked a skimpy pink bikini and layered a beachy white long-sleeved top over it, her hair blowing gently in the wind as she posed for the steamy photo.