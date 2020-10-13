Megan Thee Stallion Poses On Her Knees At The Beach In Pink Snakeskin-Print String Bikini

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new smoking hot photos of herself. The rapper has become one of music’s biggest names this year and continues to keep slaying.

The “Girls in the Hood” hitmaker stunned in a string pink bikini that featured a snakeskin-print pattern all over. The garment had thin straps that went around her neck. Megan displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms that were tied up above her waistline. Megan is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for long blond hair with a middle part. She showed off her belly button piercing while rocking long acrylic nails.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to three images within the one upload.

In the first shot, Megan was captured on the beach in the middle of the water. She crossed her arms over her chest and gazed to her right. The songstress was caught in front of a clear sky that appeared to be a sunset.

In the next slide, Megan parted her legs and posed on her knees. The chart-topping star held onto the string from her bikini bottoms and looked down.

In the third and final frame, Megan was photographed in front of a huge wave. The entertainer was snapped standing up with her arms still crossed over her chest.

For her caption, she credited Fashion Nova for her attire.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 1.3 million likes and over 13,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16.2 million followers.

“GIRL YOU MAKE ME NOT KNOW MY SEXUALITY,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“It’s giving sports illustrated cover! Cmon coach Meg!!” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“I love this hair color on you,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m loving this blonde!!!!…. this is your look‼️” a fourth admirer commented.

Over the weekend, Megan celebrated Cardi B’s birthday at the club in a sheer black bodysuit with long sleeves. Over the top, she put on a silk black bra with matching panties. Megan glammed herself up for the occasion and accessorized herself with dangling earrings, a ring, a jeweled bracelet, and a watch. In one of the pics, she was seemingly holding a face mask in her hand due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Megan sported her long straight dark hair in a high ponytail with a side fringe.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cardi turned 28-years-old on October 11.